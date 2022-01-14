Log in
    2427   JP3105270007

OUTSOURCING INC.

(2427)
OUTSOURCING : Notice Regarding Amendment of Annual Securities Reports and Financial Results for Past Fiscal Years

01/14/2022
[Translation]

January 14, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name:

OUTSOURCING Inc.

Representative:

Haruhiko Doi

Chairman and CEO

(First Section of TSE, Securities Code: 2427)

Contact:

Kazuhiko Suzuki

Executive Vice President and

Executive General Manager

in charge of Business

Management Division

Phone:

+81-3-3286-4888 (main)

Notice Regarding Amendment of Annual Securities Reports and Financial Results

for Past Fiscal Years

The Company hereby announces that it will submit an amendment of the following Annual Securities Reports submitted in past fiscal years to the Kanto Finance Bureau, and it will also amend the following Financial Results disclosed in past fiscal years.

The affected amounts from these amendments are as described in the separate attachment.

We sincerely apologize for the great concern and inconvenience caused to our shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders.

Particulars

1. Background and reason for amendment

In the process of preparing for the listing of the Company's consolidated subsidiary OUTSOURCING TECHNOLOGY Inc., it was discovered that there was suspicion that its subsidiary, enable Inc. (hereinafter "enable"), had engaged in inappropriate accounting. Therefore, the Company established an outside investigation committee that includes outside lawyers and certified public accountants to proceed with conducting the investigation.

As a result of receiving the investigation report from the Investigation Committee on December 28, 2021, in addition to omission of recording impairment losses for property, plant and equipment of enable and the overstatement of work-in-process, etc., it was discovered that the Company and consolidated subsidiaries belonging to the Domestic Engineering Outsourcing Business, Domestic Manufacturing Outsourcing Business, Domestic Service Operations Outsourcing Business, and Overseas Manufacturing and Service Operations Outsourcing Business had overstated revenue and understated expenses. Therefore, the Company has decided to amend the relevant parts of the consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Securities Reports as well as quarterly financial statements, etc. submitted in past fiscal years.

In addition, when making the amendments, those unrelated to this inappropriate accounting case in past fiscal years (those that were not reflected in consolidated financial statements, etc. from the standpoint of materiality, and the affected amounts for profit before tax were roughly (160) million yen for the full year ended December 2019, and roughly (440) million yen for the full year ended December 2020) will also be amended.

2. Annual and Quarterly Securities Reports for which amended reports are being submitted

1

[Translation]

  1. Annual securities report
    23rd fiscal year (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) 24th fiscal year (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
  2. Quarterly securities report
    The first quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) The second quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) The third quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) The first quarter of the 25th fiscal year (from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021) The second quarter of the 25th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
  1. Financial Results and Quarterly Financial Results being amended
  1. Financial results
    Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 [IFRS] (Consolidated)
  2. Quarterly financial results
    Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 [IFRS] (Consolidated) Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 [IFRS] (Consolidated)
  1. Future outlook

There are no changes to the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021, disclosed on February 15, 2021.

(Disclaimer with respect to earnings and other forecasts)

The forward-looking statements including earnings forecast contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company, and certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. Accordingly, the Company can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

2

[Translation]

(Attachment) Impact of amendments on financial results of past fiscal years

The affected amounts of these amendments on consolidated financial results of past fiscal years are as follows.

(1) Annual securities reports / financial results

(Unit: millions of JPY)

Fiscal year

Items

Before

After

Affected

amendment

amendment

amount

Revenue

361,249

360,874

(375)

Operating profit

15,501

13,957

(1,544)

23rd

Profit before tax

13,478

12,116

(1,362)

(FY12/19)

Profit

9,095

8,197

(898)

full-year

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

8,336

7,439

(897)

Total assets

239,179

238,757

(422)

Total equity

64,993

63,846

(1,147)

Revenue

366,711

365,135

(1,576)

Operating profit

14,337

13,333

(1,004)

24th

Profit before tax

9,143

7,791

(1,352)

(FY12/20)

Profit

4,088

2,701

(1,387)

full-year

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

3,324

1,938

(1,386)

Total assets

302,873

300,717

(2,156)

Total equity

68,200

65,603

(2,597)

  • The cumulative affected amount of inappropriate accounting recognized before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 will be reflected collectively in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
  • The amendment to the amounts at the time of submission of the annual securities report, and retrospective adjustments due to finalization of provisional accounting treatment for business combinations that occurred after the filing have not been included.
    1. Quarterly securities reports / quarterly financial results

(Unit: millions of JPY)

Fiscal year

Items

Before

After

Affected

amendment

amendment

amount

Revenue

89,542

89,606

64

24th

Operating profit

2,549

3,503

954

Profit before tax

1,530

2,434

904

(FY12/20)

Profit

1,049

1,519

470

first quarter

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

899

1,370

471

Total assets

231,886

231,636

(250)

Total equity

58,879

58,161

(718)

Revenue

172,628

172,540

(88)

24th

Operating profit

3,305

4,496

1,191

Profit before tax

2,046

3,193

1,147

(FY12/20)

Profit

798

1,489

691

second quarter

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

664

1,354

690

Total assets

234,445

234,273

(172)

Total equity

60,110

59,676

(434)

Revenue

262,583

262,414

(169)

24th

Operating profit

8,364

9,417

1,053

Profit before tax

5,764

6,773

1,009

(FY12/20)

Profit

3,112

3,650

538

third quarter

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

2,819

3,357

538

Total assets

240,821

240,494

(327)

Total equity

63,637

63,034

(603)

3

[Translation]

Fiscal year

Items

Before

After

Affected

amendment

amendment

amount

Revenue

123,896

123,801

(95)

25th

Operating profit

5,206

5,573

367

Profit before tax

5,464

6,133

669

(FY12/21)

Profit

3,123

3,738

615

first quarter

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

2,767

3,382

615

Total assets

332,905

331,055

(1,850)

Total equity

74,363

72,390

(1,973)

Revenue

264,712

264,639

(73)

25th

Operating profit

11,994

12,407

413

Profit before tax

10,990

11,705

715

(FY12/21)

Profit

6,472

7,124

652

second quarter

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

5,632

6,284

652

Total assets

349,200

347,407

(1,793)

Total equity

78,107

76,133

(1,974)

  • The amendment to the amounts at the time of submission of the quarterly securities report, and retrospective adjustments due to finalization of provisional accounting treatment for business combinations that occurred after the filing have not been included.

4

Disclaimer

Outsourcing Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
