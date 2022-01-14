OUTSOURCING : Notice Regarding Amendment of Annual Securities Reports and Financial Results for Past Fiscal Years

[Translation] January 14, 2022 To Whom It May Concern Company Name: OUTSOURCING Inc. Representative: Haruhiko Doi Chairman and CEO (First Section of TSE, Securities Code: 2427) Contact: Kazuhiko Suzuki Executive Vice President and Executive General Manager in charge of Business Management Division Phone: +81-3-3286-4888 (main)

Notice Regarding Amendment of Annual Securities Reports and Financial Results

for Past Fiscal Years

The Company hereby announces that it will submit an amendment of the following Annual Securities Reports submitted in past fiscal years to the Kanto Finance Bureau, and it will also amend the following Financial Results disclosed in past fiscal years.

The affected amounts from these amendments are as described in the separate attachment.

We sincerely apologize for the great concern and inconvenience caused to our shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders.

Particulars

1. Background and reason for amendment

In the process of preparing for the listing of the Company's consolidated subsidiary OUTSOURCING TECHNOLOGY Inc., it was discovered that there was suspicion that its subsidiary, enable Inc. (hereinafter "enable"), had engaged in inappropriate accounting. Therefore, the Company established an outside investigation committee that includes outside lawyers and certified public accountants to proceed with conducting the investigation.

As a result of receiving the investigation report from the Investigation Committee on December 28, 2021, in addition to omission of recording impairment losses for property, plant and equipment of enable and the overstatement of work-in-process, etc., it was discovered that the Company and consolidated subsidiaries belonging to the Domestic Engineering Outsourcing Business, Domestic Manufacturing Outsourcing Business, Domestic Service Operations Outsourcing Business, and Overseas Manufacturing and Service Operations Outsourcing Business had overstated revenue and understated expenses. Therefore, the Company has decided to amend the relevant parts of the consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Securities Reports as well as quarterly financial statements, etc. submitted in past fiscal years.

In addition, when making the amendments, those unrelated to this inappropriate accounting case in past fiscal years (those that were not reflected in consolidated financial statements, etc. from the standpoint of materiality, and the affected amounts for profit before tax were roughly (160) million yen for the full year ended December 2019, and roughly (440) million yen for the full year ended December 2020) will also be amended.

2. Annual and Quarterly Securities Reports for which amended reports are being submitted

1