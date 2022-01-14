OUTSOURCING : Notice Regarding Amendment of Annual Securities Reports and Financial Results for Past Fiscal Years
01/14/2022 | 12:22am EST
[Translation]
January 14, 2022
To Whom It May Concern
Company Name:
OUTSOURCING Inc.
Representative:
Haruhiko Doi
Chairman and CEO
(First Section of TSE, Securities Code: 2427)
Contact:
Kazuhiko Suzuki
Executive Vice President and
Executive General Manager
in charge of Business
Management Division
Phone:
+81-3-3286-4888 (main)
Notice Regarding Amendment of Annual Securities Reports and Financial Results
for Past Fiscal Years
The Company hereby announces that it will submit an amendment of the following Annual Securities Reports submitted in past fiscal years to the Kanto Finance Bureau, and it will also amend the following Financial Results disclosed in past fiscal years.
The affected amounts from these amendments are as described in the separate attachment.
We sincerely apologize for the great concern and inconvenience caused to our shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders.
Particulars
1. Background and reason for amendment
In the process of preparing for the listing of the Company's consolidated subsidiary OUTSOURCING TECHNOLOGY Inc., it was discovered that there was suspicion that its subsidiary, enable Inc. (hereinafter "enable"), had engaged in inappropriate accounting. Therefore, the Company established an outside investigation committee that includes outside lawyers and certified public accountants to proceed with conducting the investigation.
As a result of receiving the investigation report from the Investigation Committee on December 28, 2021, in addition to omission of recording impairment losses for property, plant and equipment of enable and the overstatement of work-in-process, etc., it was discovered that the Company and consolidated subsidiaries belonging to the Domestic Engineering Outsourcing Business, Domestic Manufacturing Outsourcing Business, Domestic Service Operations Outsourcing Business, and Overseas Manufacturing and Service Operations Outsourcing Business had overstated revenue and understated expenses. Therefore, the Company has decided to amend the relevant parts of the consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Securities Reports as well as quarterly financial statements, etc. submitted in past fiscal years.
In addition, when making the amendments, those unrelated to this inappropriate accounting case in past fiscal years (those that were not reflected in consolidated financial statements, etc. from the standpoint of materiality, and the affected amounts for profit before tax were roughly (160) million yen for the full year ended December 2019, and roughly (440) million yen for the full year ended December 2020) will also be amended.
2. Annual and Quarterly Securities Reports for which amended reports are being submitted
1
[Translation]
Annual securities report ・23rd fiscal year (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) ・24th fiscal year (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Quarterly securities report ・The first quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) ・The second quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) ・The third quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) ・The first quarter of the 25th fiscal year (from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021) ・The second quarter of the 25th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
Financial Results and Quarterly Financial Results being amended
Financial results ・Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 [IFRS] (Consolidated)
Quarterly financial results ・Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 [IFRS] (Consolidated) ・Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 [IFRS] (Consolidated)
Future outlook
There are no changes to the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021, disclosed on February 15, 2021.
(Disclaimer with respect to earnings and other forecasts)
The forward-looking statements including earnings forecast contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company, and certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. Accordingly, the Company can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.
2
[Translation]
(Attachment) Impact of amendments on financial results of past fiscal years
The affected amounts of these amendments on consolidated financial results of past fiscal years are as follows.
(1) Annual securities reports / financial results
(Unit: millions of JPY)
Fiscal year
Items
Before
After
Affected
amendment
amendment
amount
Revenue
361,249
360,874
(375)
Operating profit
15,501
13,957
(1,544)
23rd
Profit before tax
13,478
12,116
(1,362)
(FY12/19)
Profit
9,095
8,197
(898)
full-year
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
8,336
7,439
(897)
Total assets
239,179
238,757
(422)
Total equity
64,993
63,846
(1,147)
Revenue
366,711
365,135
(1,576)
Operating profit
14,337
13,333
(1,004)
24th
Profit before tax
9,143
7,791
(1,352)
(FY12/20)
Profit
4,088
2,701
(1,387)
full-year
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
3,324
1,938
(1,386)
Total assets
302,873
300,717
(2,156)
Total equity
68,200
65,603
(2,597)
The cumulative affected amount of inappropriate accounting recognized before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 will be reflected collectively in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
The amendment to the amounts at the time of submission of the annual securities report, and retrospective adjustments due to finalization of provisional accounting treatment for business combinations that occurred after the filing have not been included.
The amendment to the amounts at the time of submission of the quarterly securities report, and retrospective adjustments due to finalization of provisional accounting treatment for business combinations that occurred after the filing have not been included.
Outsourcing Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:21:07 UTC.