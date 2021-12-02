Log in
OUTSOURCING : Notice Regarding the Participation in Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs)

12/02/2021 | 01:11am EST
[Translation]

December 2, 2021

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name:

OUTSOURCING Inc.

Representative:

Haruhiko Doi

Chairman and CEO

(First Section of TSE, Securities Code: 2427)

Contact:

Kazuhiko Suzuki

Executive Vice President and

Executive General Manager

in charge of Business

Management Division

Phone:

+81-3-3286-4888 (main)

Notice Regarding the Participation in Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs)

OUTSOURCING Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that it endorses "Women's Empowerment Principles" (hereinafter "WEPs"), a set of principles of action jointly prepared by the United Nations Global Compact and United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) to promote women's active participation in the workplace, and has signed a statement to act in accordance with the principles.

For some time, the OUTSOURCING Group (hereinafter "the Group") has been making endorsements to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocated by the United Nations and has been actively promoting women's active participation corresponding to "respecting diversity and implementing diversity management," one of the "OUTSOURCING Group SDGs Declaration" materiality formulated on February 15, 2021. Through this signing, we will reiterate the Group's position toward realizing a society in which women are active, and further accelerate our efforts to promote women's active participation by making WEPs a globally shared guideline for the Group on gender equality.

(Reference) 7 Principles of "WEPs"

Management strategy

Principle 1

High-level corporate leadership

Workplace

Principle 2

Treat all women and men fairly at work without discrimination

Principle 3

Employee health, well-being and safety

Principle 4

Education and training for career advancement

Marketplace

Principle 5

Enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices

Community

Principle 6

Community initiatives and advocacy

Disclosure

Principle 7

Measurement and reporting

Disclaimer

Outsourcing Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
