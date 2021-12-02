OUTSOURCING : Notice Regarding the Participation in Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs)

[Translation] December 2, 2021 To Whom It May Concern Company Name: OUTSOURCING Inc. Representative: Haruhiko Doi Chairman and CEO (First Section of TSE, Securities Code: 2427) Contact: Kazuhiko Suzuki Executive Vice President and Executive General Manager in charge of Business Management Division Phone: +81-3-3286-4888 (main)

Notice Regarding the Participation in Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs)

OUTSOURCING Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that it endorses "Women's Empowerment Principles" (hereinafter "WEPs"), a set of principles of action jointly prepared by the United Nations Global Compact and United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) to promote women's active participation in the workplace, and has signed a statement to act in accordance with the principles.

For some time, the OUTSOURCING Group (hereinafter "the Group") has been making endorsements to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocated by the United Nations and has been actively promoting women's active participation corresponding to "respecting diversity and implementing diversity management," one of the "OUTSOURCING Group SDGs Declaration" materiality formulated on February 15, 2021. Through this signing, we will reiterate the Group's position toward realizing a society in which women are active, and further accelerate our efforts to promote women's active participation by making WEPs a globally shared guideline for the Group on gender equality.

(Reference) 7 Principles of "WEPs"