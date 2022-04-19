Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  OUTSOURCING Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2427   JP3105270007

OUTSOURCING INC.

(2427)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/19 02:00:00 am EDT
1226.00 JPY   +2.17%
05:34aOUTSOURCING : Notice of the Establishment of an Admission-Free Phone Interpreter Service for Ukrainian Refugees
PU
04/15OUTSOURCING : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Share-Based Remuneration
PU
04/04Japan Index Exhibits Lackluster Trading; Toyota to Continue Manufacturing Cars in UK
MT
OUTSOURCING : Notice of the Establishment of an Admission-Free Phone Interpreter Service for Ukrainian Refugees

04/19/2022 | 05:34am EDT
[Translation]

April 19, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company Name: Representative:OUTSOURCING Inc. Haruhiko Doi Chairman and CEO

(Prime Market of TSE:Securities Code 2427)Contact:

Phone:Masashi Umehara Director and Executive General Manager in charge Of Corporate Management Division +81-3-3286-4888 (main)

Notice of the Establishment of an Admission-Free Phone Interpreter Service for Ukrainian Refugees

Concerning the announcement on March 11, 2022, "Notice of Acceptance Support of Refugee from Ukraine," the Company hereby announces the establishment of an admission-free phone interpreter service for Ukrainian refugees, as per the details below.

Particulars

The Company provides human resource services globally in 39 countries and regions under its corporate principles: enhancing the quality of life of everyone around the world by eliminating inequalities in working conditions and creating truly motivating workplaces. The Company's subsidiary, OTTO in the Netherlands, has six offices in Ukraine, and employs 3,000 Ukrainian personnel. Under such circumstances, the Company

announced "Notice of Acceptance Support of Refugee from Ukraine" on March 11, 2022. In connection with the announcement, as an initiative of the Group for humanitarian assistance, an admission-free phone interpreter service for Ukrainian refugees has been opened.

Information: Admission-Free Phone Interpreter Service for Ukrainian Refugees URL:https://www.press-osi.com/report/20220405/

The Call Center is operated by the Company's subsidiaries, ORJ Inc., which provides services to foreign workers working in Japan, and Outsourcing Communications Co., Ltd., which operates contracting businesses such as call centers. This service is not limited to Ukrainian refugees and their related parties but also to the local governments, companies, organizations, etc., that have accepted or are planning to accept them. The Russian call center will be available for 24-hours, as many Ukrainian people understand the language, and the admission-free Ukrainian call center will be open from 12:00 to 16:00 on weekdays. Not only will interpretation services be provided, but also consultation on daily life will be provided by the interpreters and operators.

The Company would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to those who are in a difficult situation in Ukraine affairs. Through this support activity, the Company hopes that the "circle of support" for the people of Ukraine will expand, and that the peaceful days in which the people can spend their lives in peace will return as soon as possible.

Disclaimer

Outsourcing Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
