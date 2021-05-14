OUTSOURCING : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Share-Based Remuneration

[Translation]
May 14, 2021
To Whom It May Concern
Company Name: OUTSOURCING Inc.
Representative: Haruhiko Doi Chairman and CEO
(First Section of TSE, Securities Code 2427) Contact: Kazuhiko Suzuki
Executive Vice President and Executive General Manager in charge of Business Management Division
Phone: +81-3-3286-4888(Main)
Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares as Restricted
Share-Based Remuneration
OUTSOURCING Inc. (hereinafter, "the Company") hereby announces that today it has completed the payment procedure regarding the issuance of new shares as restricted share-based remuneration, which was resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on April 15, 2021. For details regarding this matter, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Share-Based Remuneration" dated April 15, 2021.
1. Overview of the Issuance of New Shares
|
(1)
|
Class and number of
|
Ordinary shares of the Company 17,500 shares
|
|
shares to be issued
|
|
|
(2)
|
Issue price
|
1,726 yen per share
|
(3)
|
Total issue amount
|
30,205,000yen
|
(4)
|
Allottees, number of
|
Three (3) Directors (excluding outside Directors and Directors who are
|
|
allottees, and number
|
|
Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) 17,500shares
|
|
of shares to be allotted
|
|
|
(5)
|
Due date of payment
|
May 14, 2021
