Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. OUTSOURCING Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2427   JP3105270007

OUTSOURCING INC.

(2427)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OUTSOURCING : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Share-Based Remuneration

05/14/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Translation]

May 14, 2021

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name: OUTSOURCING Inc.

Representative: Haruhiko Doi Chairman and CEO

(First Section of TSE, Securities Code 2427) Contact: Kazuhiko Suzuki

Executive Vice President and Executive General Manager in charge of Business Management Division

Phone: +81-3-3286-4888(Main)

Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares as Restricted

Share-Based Remuneration

OUTSOURCING Inc. (hereinafter, "the Company") hereby announces that today it has completed the payment procedure regarding the issuance of new shares as restricted share-based remuneration, which was resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on April 15, 2021. For details regarding this matter, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Share-Based Remuneration" dated April 15, 2021.

1. Overview of the Issuance of New Shares

(1)

Class and number of

Ordinary shares of the Company 17,500 shares

shares to be issued

(2)

Issue price

1,726 yen per share

(3)

Total issue amount

30,205,000yen

(4)

Allottees, number of

Three (3) Directors (excluding outside Directors and Directors who are

allottees, and number

Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) 17,500shares

of shares to be allotted

(5)

Due date of payment

May 14, 2021

Disclaimer

Outsourcing Inc. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:46:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OUTSOURCING INC.
10:47aOUTSOURCING  : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Share..
PU
04/19OUTSOURCING  : Notice Regarding the Participation in UNGC and GCNJ
PU
04/15OUTSOURCING  : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Share-Base..
PU
04/15OUTSOURCING  : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Equity Interest of California Pac..
PU
03/15OUTSOURCING  : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Sustainability Committee
PU
03/08OUTSOURCING  : Unit to Hire Full-Time, Train as Engineers 3,000 Individuals
MT
03/05OUTSOURCING  : As Relief for the COVID-19 Pandemic, OUTSOURCING TECHNOLOGY Will ..
PU
02/28OUTSOURCING  : Changes Subsidiary CPL Resources' Trade Name; Shares Rise 4%
MT
02/26OUTSOURCING  : Notice Regarding Change of Trade Name for a Consolidated Subsidia..
PU
02/16OUTSOURCING  : Attributable Profit Drops 60% in 2020
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 538 B 4 920 M 4 920 M
Net income 2021 14 329 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 228 B 2 079 M 2 083 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart OUTSOURCING INC.
Duration : Period :
OUTSOURCING Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTSOURCING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2 290,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 785,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Haruhiko Doi Chairman & President
Atsushi Nakamoto Senior MD, Senior GM-Services & Technology
Kazuhiko Suzuki Director, VP & GM-Corporate Administration
Masashi Fukushima Independent Director
Hiroshi Otaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTSOURCING INC.29.25%2 050
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.07%37 106
TELEPERFORMANCE SE14.71%22 067
LG CORP.44.57%19 587
EDENRED-0.67%13 686
BUREAU VERITAS SA13.51%13 402