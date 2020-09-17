OUTT MEDI : Outset Medical Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,293,777 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,342,666 additional shares of common stock, at the initial public offering price of $27.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Outset, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $277.9 million. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2020, under the symbol "OM."

BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. SVB Leerink and Stifel acted as co-managers for the offering.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset Medical, Inc. is a rapidly growing medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. Its Tablo® Hemodialysis System (Tablo) represents a significant technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Tablo was designed from the ground up to be a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone.

