    7727   JP3173200001

OVAL CORPORATION

(7727)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-17 am EDT
518.00 JPY   -0.96%
02:51pAnalysis-Rejected by Wyoming Republicans, Cheney sets sights on stopping Trump
RE
08/13Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort posed rare security challenges, experts say
RE
08/13Trump's Mar-a-Lago, a security 'nightmare' that housed classified documents
RE
Analysis-Rejected by Wyoming Republicans, Cheney sets sights on stopping Trump

08/17/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After being soundly rejected by Wyoming Republican voters, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney vowed to spend the next two years trying to stop Donald Trump from returning to the White House - possibly with her own anti-Trump presidential bid.

Cheney moved quickly on Wednesday to convert her campaign for reelection to the House of Representatives into a new political action committee after losing her nominating primary and said she was considering whether to launch a 2024 White House campaign.

Her Tuesday night defeat was a significant victory for the former president in his campaign to oust Republicans who backed his impeachment after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed attempt to overturn his election defeat.

"I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office, and I mean it," Cheney said in her concession speech after campaigning on her duty to the U.S. Constitution and opposition to Trump's repeated falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election.

"Let us resolve that we will stand together - Republicans, Democrats and independents - against those who would destroy our republic," said Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the House committee on Jan. 6, a position she used throughout her reelection campaign to highlight the dangers to democracy that she says Trump and his supporters pose.

On Wednesday, Cheney told NBC's Today Show that she would decide "in the coming months" whether to mount a White House run.

Trump ally Christian Ziegler, who is vice chair of the Florida Republican Party, said Wyoming voters sent Cheney a message of "rejection, condemnation, expulsion, retirement" and dismissed any presidential bid by her.

"Cheney has no chance at public office going forward," he said.

Trump continues to flirt publicly with the idea of running again in 2024 but has not yet formally declared his candidacy. That has left other Republican White House hopefuls, notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, waiting to declare their next moves.

'MEGAPHONE' MOVE?

Some Republicans said Cheney would not expect to win the party nomination if she ran, but rather would devote her energies to keeping Trump from victory - a role she could play even without a formal candidacy.

"She knows she won't beat Trump in a Republican primary. But her candidacy would give her an opportunity -- and a megaphone," said Charlie Sykes, a former Wisconsin conservative radio talk show host and frequent Trump critic. "She would be a constant thorn in his side."

Analysts said Cheney could find herself barred from any primary debates, as Republican Party officials cut contact with perceived threats to Trump. An independent run could backfire and inadvertently help Trump by drawing independent voters and moderate Republicans away from his Democratic rival.

Brendan Buck, a one-time aide to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, said Cheney and her advisors would have to think long and hard about how best to oppose Trump.

"That doesn't even necessarily mean she needs to be on the ballot," Buck said. "She may just be running a campaign from the outside. And that means raising money, being a spokesperson, pulling together different political organizations and factions."

After her defeat in Wyoming, Cheney filed documents with the Federal Election Commission to convert her campaign into a leadership PAC called "The Great Task," a phrase President Abraham Lincoln used in his famed Gettysburg Address, during the nation's 19th Century Civil War.

Cheney is expected to use the organization to educate the public about the threat she believes Trump presents and to mobilize efforts to oppose any presidential campaign by him.

She noted in her concession speech that Lincoln, regarded as one of the greatest American presidents, lost -- and admitted to losing -- multiple races before winning the presidency.

Her campaign had about $7.5 million in cash on hand at the end of July.

Cheney, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, has won national praise from Trump critics for her prominent role on the Jan. 6 committee.

Despite her principled stand against lies and insurrection, she has been criticized by what many Republicans, in Wyoming and elsewhere, regard as her disloyalty to their party's charismatic leader.

"A lot of this just emphasizes the fact that so much of our politics is no longer about policy, but about the question of Trump and where you stand in relation to him," said Matthew Continetti, senior fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute.

(Reporting by David Morgan and James Oliphant; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

By David Morgan and James Oliphant


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 144 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
Net income 2022 286 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
Net cash 2022 969 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 11 605 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 669
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart OVAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OVAL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jun Tanimoto Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Technology
Yoshio Asanuma Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Shinsuke Imai Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Tamotsu Okuno Director, Administration Manager & Head-Marketing
Yutaka Kase Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVAL CORPORATION106.72%87
SMC CORPORATION-12.04%33 211
COGNEX CORPORATION-37.45%8 434
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-32.77%6 527
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-24.71%6 263
RENISHAW PLC-14.02%3 619