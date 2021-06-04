Biden set to speak again with Republican infrastructure negotiator on Monday

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet
with the main Republican negotiator on infrastructure spending
again on Monday after inconclusive talks aimed at crafting a
deal that can satisfy their sharply divided camps.
"This afternoon, Senator Capito participated in a phone
conversation with President Biden where they continued
negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure package," a spokesperson
for the senator said.
"During the call, the two discussed the Republican
infrastructure framework and the Biden administration’s
proposal. Senator Capito and President Biden agreed to connect
again on Monday."
The third call in a week will come as Biden has offered to
scrap his proposed corporate tax hike in order to salvage hopes
of a bipartisan deal.
The situation remained fluid and tricky. Biden risks
creating division among Democrats, some who believe he may be
giving up too much to Republicans.
Biden floated the idea of dropping his plan to raise
corporate tax rates as high as 28% during an Oval Office meeting
with Capito on Wednesday, sources said. Biden instead proposed
setting a minimum 15% tax rate aimed at ensuring all companies
pay taxes. It was not immediately clear if Biden revised that
offer on Friday.
Still, the White House's latest public offer of a roughly $1
trillion infrastructure bill is four times as much as
Republicans have been willing to spend.
Republican leaders have endorsed roughly $257 billion in new
spending, while calling major tax hikes to finance the
construction of roads, bridges, water pipes and other projects a
nonstarter.
LEGISLATIVE CHESS
Both sides are playing a game of legislative chess.
Biden could strike a deal with Republicans on a limited
infrastructure package now and push later for another bill that
would likely only secure the backing of his fellow Democrats,
sources said.
The president also has not given up on seeking as much as
$1.7 trillion, according to one of the sources.
He wants to get a bipartisan deal but has the option of
seeking a party-line "reconciliation" vote on proposals that he
knows Republicans will not support. Reconciliation circumvents
Senate rules that require 60 votes to pass most legislation.
Republican senators are weighing whether to seek
limitations on the reconciliation tactic as part of any
agreement on an infrastructure package, according to a different
person familiar with the conversations.
Talks could still fall apart, and Biden could face
resistance from supporters if they believe he has given up too
much.
"Any restrictions on a reconciliation bill would blow out
support from the left wing of the Democratic Party," the source
said.
The one-on-one sessions between Biden and Capito are testing
liberal Democrats' patience by delaying legislative action in
the period before Congress goes into recess for summer vacation.
Biden's new proposals could mean dropping not just the tax
increase but ambitious plans for childcare and education. His
initial plan called for $2.25 trillion in spending and new
revenue.
Senator Bernie Sanders, a key liberal courted by the White
House, said that Republicans have passed massive tax cuts
without bipartisan support and that he saw no reason Democrats
couldn't move forward in similar fashion.
"Please don't tell me we can't use the same tools to help
working people," Sanders wrote on Twitter.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had said the White
House sees Monday - when Congress returns from a one-week break
- as a critical date to see progress in talks.
But White House press secretary Jen Psaki stopped short on
Friday of declaring any deadline.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional
reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kieran Murray, Peter
Cooney and Jonathan Oatis)