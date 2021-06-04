Biden set to speak again with Republican infrastructure negotiator on Monday

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet with the main Republican negotiator on infrastructure spending again on Monday after inconclusive talks aimed at crafting a deal that can satisfy their sharply divided camps.

"This afternoon, Senator Capito participated in a phone conversation with President Biden where they continued negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure package," a spokesperson for the senator said.

"During the call, the two discussed the Republican infrastructure framework and the Biden administration’s proposal. Senator Capito and President Biden agreed to connect again on Monday."

The third call in a week will come as Biden has offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike in order to salvage hopes of a bipartisan deal.

The situation remained fluid and tricky. Biden risks creating division among Democrats, some who believe he may be giving up too much to Republicans.

Biden floated the idea of dropping his plan to raise corporate tax rates as high as 28% during an Oval Office meeting with Capito on Wednesday, sources said. Biden instead proposed setting a minimum 15% tax rate aimed at ensuring all companies pay taxes. It was not immediately clear if Biden revised that offer on Friday.

Still, the White House's latest public offer of a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill is four times as much as Republicans have been willing to spend.

Republican leaders have endorsed roughly $257 billion in new spending, while calling major tax hikes to finance the construction of roads, bridges, water pipes and other projects a nonstarter.

LEGISLATIVE CHESS

Both sides are playing a game of legislative chess.

Biden could strike a deal with Republicans on a limited infrastructure package now and push later for another bill that would likely only secure the backing of his fellow Democrats, sources said.

The president also has not given up on seeking as much as $1.7 trillion, according to one of the sources.

He wants to get a bipartisan deal but has the option of seeking a party-line "reconciliation" vote on proposals that he knows Republicans will not support. Reconciliation circumvents Senate rules that require 60 votes to pass most legislation.

Republican senators are weighing whether to seek limitations on the reconciliation tactic as part of any agreement on an infrastructure package, according to a different person familiar with the conversations.

Talks could still fall apart, and Biden could face resistance from supporters if they believe he has given up too much.

"Any restrictions on a reconciliation bill would blow out support from the left wing of the Democratic Party," the source said.

The one-on-one sessions between Biden and Capito are testing liberal Democrats' patience by delaying legislative action in the period before Congress goes into recess for summer vacation.

Biden's new proposals could mean dropping not just the tax increase but ambitious plans for childcare and education. His initial plan called for $2.25 trillion in spending and new revenue.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a key liberal courted by the White House, said that Republicans have passed massive tax cuts without bipartisan support and that he saw no reason Democrats couldn't move forward in similar fashion.

"Please don't tell me we can't use the same tools to help working people," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had said the White House sees Monday - when Congress returns from a one-week break - as a critical date to see progress in talks.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki stopped short on Friday of declaring any deadline. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kieran Murray, Peter Cooney and Jonathan Oatis)