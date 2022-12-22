Biden warns Americans: 'Leave now' if you plan to travel for Christmas holiday

"It's dangerous and threatening, it's really very serious weather and it goes from Oklahoma all the way to Wyoming and Maine...so I encourage everyone to please heed local warning," Biden said in the Oval Office.

"If you all have travel plans, leave now, not a joke. I'm sending my staff... if they have plans to leave tomorrow I'm telling them leave now."

Biden, who plans to remain in Washington D.C. for the Christmas holiday on Dec. 25, said he will be briefed later by FEMA and the National Weather Service.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose)