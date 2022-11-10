Advanced search
    7727   JP3173200001

OVAL CORPORATION

(7727)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-10 am EST
441.00 JPY   -1.34%
Cricket-Back from exile, Hales delivers for England at T20 World Cup

11/10/2022 | 08:39am EST
T20 World Cup - Semi Final - India v England

ADELAIDE (Reuters) - Alex Hales once pondered the prospect of an unfulfilled career during his long exile from England but the rangy opener can now dream of an elusive World Cup title after helping floor India with a brilliant half-century in the semi-final on Thursday.

Hales's unbeaten 86 from 47 balls led an England record partnership with captain Jos Buttler (80 not out), the pair driving their team to a 10-wicket win at Adelaide Oval and a Melbourne Cricket Ground decider against Pakistan on Sunday.

Hales missed out on England's last white-ball triumph on home soil when he was dropped from the preliminary squad for the 50-over World Cup over a recreational drug scandal.

With then-captain Eoin Morgan declaring Hales had lost the trust of the team, he was frozen out of the England set-up for more than three years.

"I never thought I'd play in a World Cup again, and to get a chance is a special feeling," said Hales, who smashed seven sixes around Adelaide Oval to silence a crowd dominated by India fans.

Hales was crushed after being overlooked for England's initial World Cup squad for Australia but opportunity knocked in bizarre circumstances when Jonny Bairstow was ruled out after a freak injury on the golf course.

Hales' inclusion was seen as a risk by some pundits and his patchy lead-up form spilled into the early matches at the tournament with 19 against Afghanistan and seven versus Ireland.

He shrugged that off with 52 against New Zealand in a big partnership with Buttler and top-scored for England with a rapid 47 against Sri Lanka that put his team in the last four.

"He's so mentally tough to bowl at. It was fantastic to watch him at the other end go about his business," said Buttler.

"He's come in and the last three matches, especially, his form has been brilliant. He's delivered in spades."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Ken Ferris)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 144 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
Net income 2022 286 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
Net cash 2022 969 M 6,64 M 6,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 10 015 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 669
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart OVAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OVAL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jun Tanimoto Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Technology
Yoshio Asanuma Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Shinsuke Imai Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Tamotsu Okuno Director, Administration Manager & Head-Marketing
Yutaka Kase Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVAL CORPORATION76.68%69
SMC CORPORATION-18.91%28 152
COGNEX CORPORATION-39.69%7 944
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-30.90%5 377
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-62.63%4 329
BADGER METER, INC.2.88%3 169