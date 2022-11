Cricket-England to bowl first against India in semi-final, Wood, Malan miss out

England will bowl first after winning the toss.

India are unchanged from their last Super 12 win over Zimbabwe.

Teams:

India - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

England - Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)