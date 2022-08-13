Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. OVAL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7727   JP3173200001

OVAL CORPORATION

(7727)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-12 am EDT
533.00 JPY   -2.38%
07:10aTrump's Mar-a-Lago, a security 'nightmare' that housed classified documents
RE
07:10aTrump's Mar-a-Lago, a security 'nightmare' that housed classified documents
RE
08/12Biden advisers push early launch of his 2024 presidential campaign
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump's Mar-a-Lago, a security 'nightmare' that housed classified documents

08/13/2022 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania dine with Japan's PM Abe and wife in Palm Beach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The seizure of classified U.S. government documents from Donald Trump's sprawling Mar-a-Lago retreat spotlights the ongoing national security concerns presented by the former president, and the home he dubbed the Winter White House, some security experts say.

Trump is under federal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it unlawful to spy for another country or mishandle U.S. defense information, including sharing it with people not authorized to receive it, a search warrant shows.

As president, Trump sometimes shared information, regardless of its sensitivity. Early in his presidency, he spontaneously gave highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation while he was in the Oval Office, U.S. officials said at the time.

But it was at Mar-a-Lago, where well-heeled members and people attended weddings and fundraising dinners frolic on a breezy ocean patio, that U.S. intelligence seemed especially at risk. While Secret Service provided physical security for the venue while Trump was president and afterward, they are not responsible for vetting guests or members.

The Justice Department's search warrant raises concerns about national security, said former DOJ official Mary McCord.

"Clearly they thought it was very serious to get these materials back into secured space," McCord said. "Even just retention of highly classified documents in improper storage - particularly given Mar-a-Lago, the foreign visitors there and others who might have connections with foreign governments and foreign agents - creates a significant national security threat."

Trump, in a statement on his social media platform, said the records were "all declassified" and placed in "secure storage."

McCord said, however, she saw no "plausible argument that he had made a conscious decision about each one of these to declassify them before he left." After leaving office, she said, he did not have the power to declassify information.

Monday's seizure by FBI agents of multiple sets of documents and dozens of boxes, including information about U.S. defense and a reference to the "French President," poses a frightening scenario for intelligence professionals.

"It's a nightmarish environment for a careful handling of highly classified information," said a former U.S. intelligence officer. "It's just a nightmare."

The DOJ hasn't provided specific information about how or where the documents and photos had been stored, but the club's general vulnerabilities have been well documented.

In a high profile example, Trump huddled in 2017 with Japan's then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at an outdoor dinner table while guests hovered nearby, listening and taking photos that they later posted on Twitter.

The dinner was disrupted by a North Korean missile test, and guests listened as Trump and Abe figured out what to say in response. After issuing a statement, Trump dropped by a wedding party at the club.

"What we saw was Trump be so lax in security that he was having a sensitive meeting regarding a potential war topic where non-U.S. government personnel could observe and photograph," said Mark Zaid, a lawyer who specializes in national security cases. "It would have been easy for someone to also have had a device that heard and recorded what Trump was saying as well."

White House aides did set up a secure room at Mar-a-Lago for sensitive discussions. That was where Trump decided to launch airstrikes against Syria for the use of chemical weapons in April 2017.

The decision made, Trump repaired to dinner with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping. Over a dessert of chocolate cake, Trump informed Xi about the airstrikes.

In 2019, a Chinese woman who passed security checkpoints at the club carrying a thumb drive coded with "malicious" software was arrested for entering a restricted property and making false statements to officials, authorities said at the time.

Then-White House chief of staff John Kelly launched an effort to try to limit who had access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, but the effort fizzled when Trump refused to cooperate, aides said at the time.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Heather Timmons and William Mallard)

By Steve Holland and Karen Freifeld


© Reuters 2022
All news about OVAL CORPORATION
07:10aTrump's Mar-a-Lago, a security 'nightmare' that housed classified documents
RE
07:10aTrump's Mar-a-Lago, a security 'nightmare' that housed classified documents
RE
08/12Biden advisers push early launch of his 2024 presidential campaign
RE
08/10Oval Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year E..
CI
08/10Oval Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
08/10Oval Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Mar..
CI
08/04Reuters-schedule/…
RE
08/04One and done? Some Democrats say Biden should not seek second term
RE
07/27'I'm feeling great' -Biden tests negative after COVID
RE
07/25Trump former aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner writes he had thyroid cancer
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 144 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
Net income 2022 286 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
Net cash 2022 969 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 11 941 M 89,4 M 89,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 669
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart OVAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OVAL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jun Tanimoto Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Technology
Yoshio Asanuma Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Shinsuke Imai Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Tamotsu Okuno Director, Administration Manager & Head-Marketing
Yutaka Kase Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVAL CORPORATION110.67%89
SMC CORPORATION-15.34%33 442
COGNEX CORPORATION-37.99%8 361
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-30.64%6 734
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-24.36%6 373
RENISHAW PLC-12.22%3 702