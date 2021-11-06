11/08/2021 - Half-Year Report 2021 - Conference Call - Mario Freis (CEO), Frank Burow (CFO)

Conference call
Consolidated interim report H1 2021
Cologne, 11 August 2021
Mario Freis, CEO
Frank Burow, CFO
Thomas Hücker, COO
OVB at a glance
More than 50 years of experience
Operating in 15 countries throughout Europe
4.05 million clients
5,465 financial advisors
Over 100 product partners
Overview of H1 2021
Brokerage income and operating income up very significantly on previous year
H12020
H12021
Change
Clients
3.90 million
4.05 million
+ 3.7%
Financial advisors
5,072
5,465
+ 7.7%
Brokerage income
€130.7 million
€159.2 million
+ 21.8%
Operating income (EBIT)
€7.5 million
€12.4 million
+ 66.1%
Consolidated net income after non-controlling interests
€5.5 million
€9.6 million
+ 74.1%
Earnings per share (basic)
€0.39
€0.67
6
Further expansion in the number of financial advisors and clients
Number of clients
Number of financial advisors
3.90
4.05
million
H1 2020
H1 2021
