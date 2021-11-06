Log in
    O4B   DE0006286560

OVB HOLDING AG

(O4B)
11/08/2021 - Half-Year Report 2021 - Conference Call - Mario Freis (CEO), Frank Burow (CFO)

11/06/2021 | 07:18pm EDT
Conference call

Consolidated interim report H1 2021

Cologne, 11 August 2021

Mario Freis, CEO

Frank Burow, CFO

Thomas Hücker, COO

OVB at a glance

More than 50 years of experience

Operating in 15 countries throughout Europe

4.05 million clients

5,465 financial advisors

Over 100 product partners

Conference call presentation - Consolidated interim report H1 2021

Chart 2

Agenda

  1. Overview of H1 2021
  2. Development of clients and financial advisors
  3. Advisory income, regional diversification and product mix
  4. Financial information in detail
  5. Summary and outlook for 2021 as a whole
  6. Disclaimer/financial calendar/contact

Conference call presentation - Consolidated interim report H1 2021

Chart 3

Overview of H1 2021

Brokerage income and operating income up very significantly on previous year

  • Further expansion in the number of financial advisors and clients
  • Brokerage income rises to €159.2 million
  • EBIT growth of 66.1%
  • Consolidated net income grow by 74.1%

H12020

H12021

Change

Clients

3.90 million

4.05 million

+ 3.7%

Financial advisors

5,072

5,465

+ 7.7%

Brokerage income

€130.7 million

€159.2 million

+ 21.8%

Operating income (EBIT)

€7.5 million

€12.4 million

+ 66.1%

Consolidated net income after non-controlling interests

€5.5 million

€9.6 million

+ 74.1%

Earnings per share (basic)

€0.39

€0.67

+ 74.1%

Conference call presentation - Consolidated interim report H1 2021

1

2

3

4

5

6

Chart 4

Further expansion in the number of financial advisors and clients

Number of clients

  • Central and Eastern Europe: Increase at a high level (+ 3.8%*)
  • Germany: Minor decrease (- 0.5%*)
  • Southern and Western Europe: Significant growth (+ 7.4%*)

Number of financial advisors

  • Central and Eastern Europe: Significant increase (+ 7.6%*)
  • Germany: Minor decrease (- 0.7%*)
  • Southern and Western Europe: Significant rise (+ 20.0%*)

+ 3.7%

+ 7.7%

3.90

4.05

million

million

5,072

5,465

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020

H1 2021

* year-on-year

Conference call presentation - Consolidated interim report H1 2021

1

2

3

4

5

6

Chart 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OVB Holding AG published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 00:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
