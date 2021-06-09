Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. OVB Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O4B   DE0006286560

OVB HOLDING AG

(O4B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OVB Annual General Meeting: Look back at a successful 2020 financial year and dynamic start to 2021

06/09/2021 | 08:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

OVB Holding AG published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 12:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OVB HOLDING AG
08:19aOVB ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : Look back at a successful 2020 financial year and d..
PU
05:09aOVB  : Annual General Meeting Speech 2021Presentation Annual General Meeting 202..
PU
05:09aOVB  : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
05/11OVB  : 05/11/2021 - Analyst Conference - Mario Freis (CEO), Frank Burow (CFO) an..
PU
05/11OVB  : makes an extremely dynamic start to the 2021 financial year
PU
04/27OVB  : Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementing Regulation EU 2018 1212
PU
04/27OVB  : Remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board
PU
04/27OVB  : Invitation to the virtuell 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
03/25OVB  : 27.03.2021 - Analystenkonferenz Mario Freis (CEO), Frank Burow (CFO) und ..
PU
03/23OVB  : Annual Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 297 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2021 12,2 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net cash 2021 120 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 385 M 469 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 3,02%
Chart OVB HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
OVB Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVB HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,50 €
Last Close Price 27,00 €
Spread / Highest target -11,1%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario Freis Chief Executive Officer
Michael Johnigk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hücker Chief Operating Officer
Winfried Spies Member-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Kempchen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVB HOLDING AG50.00%469
BLACKROCK, INC.22.59%134 913
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.15.22%75 810
UBS GROUP AG18.12%57 896
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)21.16%45 017
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.44%44 455