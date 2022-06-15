|
OVB Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.90 per share
Disclaimer
OVB Holding AG published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:22:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about OVB HOLDING AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
343 M
357 M
357 M
|Net income 2022
|
17,0 M
17,8 M
17,8 M
|Net cash 2022
|
133 M
139 M
139 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|23,9x
|Yield 2022
|3,55%
|
|Capitalization
|
402 M
419 M
419 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,78x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,74x
|Nbr of Employees
|695
|Free-Float
|3,02%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends OVB HOLDING AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|28,20 €
|Average target price
|28,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-0,71%