Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. OVB Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O4B   DE0006286560

OVB HOLDING AG

(O4B)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-06-14 am EDT
28.20 EUR    0.00%
06:13aOVB : Speech for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022Mario Freis, CEO
PU
06:13aOVB : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2022Mario Freis, CEO
PU
05/12OVB Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OVB Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.90 per share

06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Press Release

About the OVB Group

Disclaimer

OVB Holding AG published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OVB HOLDING AG
06:13aOVB : Speech for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022Mario Freis, CEO
PU
06:13aOVB : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2022Mario Freis, CEO
PU
05/12OVB Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03OVB : Invitation to the virtual 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/03OVB : Remuneration policy for the members of the Executive Board of OVB Holding AG
PU
05/03OVB : Remuneration report of OVB Holding AG for financial year 2021according to Section 16..
PU
05/03OVB : Information pursuant to Section 125 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), in c..
PU
04/07OVB : extends the contracts of CEO Mario Freis and CFO Frank Burow early
PU
03/31OVB : Thomas Hücker will resign from the Executive Board of OVB Holding AG at his own requ..
PU
03/25OVB : 03/27/2022 - Analyst Conference - Mario Freis (CEO), Frank Burow (CFO) and Thomas Hü..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 343 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2022 17,0 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net cash 2022 133 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 402 M 419 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 695
Free-Float 3,02%
Chart OVB HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
OVB Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVB HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,20 €
Average target price 28,00 €
Spread / Average Target -0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Freis Chief Executive Officer
Frank Burow Chief Financial Officer
Michael Johnigk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hücker Chief Operating Officer
Wilfried Kempchen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVB HOLDING AG12.80%419
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.61%89 573
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-23.79%70 704
UBS GROUP AG-2.62%53 563
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.60%32 797
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-18.31%28 355