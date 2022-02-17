Log in
    O4B   DE0006286560

OVB HOLDING AG

(O4B)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

OVB Holding AG: Brokerage income anticipated to exceed expectations in 2021

02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
➔ ➔

Disclaimer

OVB Holding AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 321 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2021 15,8 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2021 124 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 356 M 405 M 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 676
Free-Float 3,02%
Chart OVB HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
OVB Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVB HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,00 €
Average target price 27,50 €
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Freis Chief Executive Officer
Frank Burow Chief Financial Officer
Michael Johnigk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hücker Chief Operating Officer
Wilfried Kempchen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVB HOLDING AG0.00%405
BLACKROCK, INC.-14.43%118 833
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.83%88 724
UBS GROUP AG15.26%69 765
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.61%50 259
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.70%40 776