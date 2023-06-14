|
OVB : Presentation Annual General Meeting 2023
Annual General Meeting of OVB Holding AG 2023
Cologne, 14. June 2023 Mario Freis, CEO
Agenda
Financial year 2022 at a glance
Business performance in the first quarter of 2023
"OVB Excellence 2027"
Presentation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of OVB Holding AG - 14 June 2023
Page 2
Financial year 2022 at a glance
OVB concludes financial year 2022 with record sales
"OVB Evolution 2022" strategy period successfully completed
Brokerage income reaches historic high of €331.9 million
EBIT improves slightly to €22 million
Number of clients and financial advisors increases further
Dividend proposal of €0.90
2021
2022
Clients
4.13 million
4.27 million
+ 3.4%
5,603
5,772
+ 3.0%
|
€320.7 million
|
€331.9 million
+ 3.5%
€21.8 million
€22.0 million
+ 1.1%
€15.7 million
€14.7 million
- 6.6%
€1.10
€1.03
- 6.6%
€0.90
€0.90*
± 0.0%
Presentation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of OVB Holding AG - 14 June 2023
Page 3
Solid balance sheet and financial strenght
Equity ratio of 35.8%
Return on equity of 15.7%
|
5.0
14.4
35.4
Assets
Liabilities and
(in %)
shareholders´
equity
Presentation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of OVB Holding AG - 14 June 2023
31 December 2022
60.0
86.4
4.2
35.8
13.6
Assets
Liabilities and
shareholders´
equity
Current assets
Non-current assets
Current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Shareholders´equity
Page 4
Successfull completion of the "OVB Evolution 2022" corporate strategy
Key figures of OVB Holding AG 2017 vs. 2022
2017
2022
|
Clients
|
|
3.35
|
|
4.27
|
|
Financial advisors
|
|
4,702
|
|
5,772
|
€ million
|
|
↗
|
|
€ million
|
|
↗
|
Presentation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of OVB Holding AG - 14 June 2023
Page 5
