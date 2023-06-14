Advanced search
    O4B   DE0006286560

OVB HOLDING AG

(O4B)
Delayed Xetra  -  03:02:13 2023-06-14 am EDT
24.80 EUR   +0.81%
OVB : Speech for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022

06/14/2023 | 04:55am EDT
Annual General Meeting of OVB Holding AG 2023

Cologne, 14. June 2023

Mario Freis, CEO

Agenda

1

Financial year 2022 at a glance

2

Business performance in the first quarter of 2023

3

"OVB Excellence 2027"

Presentation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of OVB Holding AG - 14 June 2023

Page 2

2

Financial year 2022 at a glance

OVB concludes financial year 2022 with record sales

  • "OVB Evolution 2022" strategy period successfully completed
  • Brokerage income reaches historic high of €331.9 million
  • EBIT improves slightly to €22 million
  • Number of clients and financial advisors increases further
  • Dividend proposal of €0.90

2021

2022

Change

Clients

4.13 million

4.27 million

+ 3.4%

Financial advisors

5,603

5,772

+ 3.0%

Brokerage income

€320.7 million

€331.9 million

+ 3.5%

Operating income (EBIT)

€21.8 million

€22.0 million

+ 1.1%

Consolidated net income after non-controlling interests

€15.7 million

€14.7 million

- 6.6%

Earnings per share

€1.10

€1.03

- 6.6%

Dividend per share

€0.90

€0.90*

± 0.0%

* Proposed for 2022

Presentation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of OVB Holding AG - 14 June 2023

Page

3

3

4

Solid balance sheet and financial strenght

Equity ratio of 35.8%

Return on equity of 15.7%

31 December 2021

31 December 2022

59.6

60.0

85.6

86.4

Current assets

5.0

4.2

Non-current assets

35.4

35.8

Current liabilities

14.4

13.6

Non-current liabilities

Shareholders´equity

Assets

Liabilities and

Assets

Liabilities and

(in %)

shareholders´

shareholders´

equity

equity

Presentation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 of OVB Holding AG - 14 June 2023

Page 4

5

Disclaimer

OVB Holding AG published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
