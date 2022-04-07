Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  OVB Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    O4B   DE0006286560

OVB HOLDING AG

(O4B)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/07 04:00:00 am EDT
22.40 EUR   +0.90%
05:23aOVB : extends the contracts of CEO Mario Freis and CFO Frank Burow early
PU
03/31OVB : Thomas Hücker will resign from the Executive Board of OVB Holding AG at his own request due to personal reasons
PU
03/25OVB : 03/27/2022 - Analyst Conference - Mario Freis (CEO), Frank Burow (CFO) and Thomas Hücker (COO)
PU
OVB : extends the contracts of CEO Mario Freis and CFO Frank Burow early

04/07/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Disclaimer

OVB Holding AG published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 344 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2022 17,5 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net cash 2022 133 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 316 M 345 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 679
Free-Float 3,02%
Chart OVB HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
OVB Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVB HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,20 €
Average target price 29,00 €
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Freis Chief Executive Officer
Frank Burow Chief Financial Officer
Michael Johnigk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hücker Chief Operating Officer
Wilfried Kempchen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVB HOLDING AG-11.20%345
BLACKROCK, INC.-18.60%113 307
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.86%90 063
UBS GROUP AG5.39%63 056
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-17.01%38 903
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-21.25%33 802