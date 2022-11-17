Advanced search
11/16OverActive Media Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
11/10OverActive Media to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
GL
11/09OverActive Media and Warner Music Spain Extend Commercial Partnership Agreement to Enhance Fan Experiences
GL
OverActive Media to Present at the TD Securities Technology Conference

11/17/2022 | 12:31pm EST
Session on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. ET

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media, and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, today announced it will participate in the upcoming TD Securities Technology Conference taking place at 66 Wellington Street West in Toronto, Ontario from November 21 to 23, 2022. Chris Overholt, President and CEO of OverActive Media will present at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday, November 21, 2022 and will also be available for in-person meetings throughout the conference.

The TD Securities Technology Conference aims to highlight several high-potential technology companies. For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OverActive Media, please contact your TD Securities representative.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media
(647) 924-2614
lgaucher@oam.gg

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
(416) 955-8651
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii), and the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) VALORANT Regional League France: Revolution, operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


