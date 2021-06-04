Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Use of Treasury Shares

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

Co. Reg. no.: 193200032W

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited wishes to announce the following details on the use of treasury shares:

(a) Date of the sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use: 4 June 2021 (b) Purpose of such sale, transfer, cancellation and/or Employees' share schemes use: (c) Number of treasury shares sold, transferred, 12,102 cancelled and/or used: (d) Number of treasury shares before and after such Before change 8,295,943 sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use: After change 8,683,841 (e) Percentage of the number of treasury shares Before change 0.1854% against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed before and after such sale, After change 0.1941% transfer, cancellation and/or use: (f) Value of the treasury shares if they are used for a S$ 145,636.68 sale or transfer, or cancelled:

Issued by

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

4-June-21