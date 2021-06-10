Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Use of Treasury Shares

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

Co. Reg. no.: 193200032W

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited wishes to announce the following details on the use of treasury shares:

(a) Date of the sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use: 10 June 2021

(b) Purpose of such sale, transfer, cancellation and/or Employees' share schemes

use:

(c) Number of treasury shares sold, transferred, 6,737

cancelled and/or used:

(d) Number of treasury shares before and after such Before change 9,791,680

sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use:

After change 10,150,943

(e) Percentage of the number of treasury shares Before change 0.2189%

against the total number of shares outstanding in a

class that is listed before and after such sale, After change 0.2269%

transfer, cancellation and/or use:

(f) Value of the treasury shares if they are used for a S$ 81,512.31