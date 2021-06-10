Log in
    O39   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED

(O39)
  Report
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Use of Treasury Shares

06/10/2021 | 06:16am EDT
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

Co. Reg. no.: 193200032W

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited wishes to announce the following details on the use of treasury shares:

(a)

Date of the sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use:

10 June 2021

(b)

Purpose of such sale, transfer, cancellation and/or

Employees' share schemes

use:

(c)

Number of treasury shares sold, transferred,

6,737

cancelled and/or used:

(d)

Number of treasury shares before and after such

Before change

9,791,680

sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use:

After change

10,150,943

(e)

Percentage of the number of treasury shares

Before change

0.2189%

against the total number of shares outstanding in a

class that is listed before and after such sale,

After change

0.2269%

transfer, cancellation and/or use:

(f)

Value of the treasury shares if they are used for a

S$ 81,512.31

sale or transfer, or cancelled:

Issued by

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

10-June-21

Disclaimer

OCBC - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
