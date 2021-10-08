Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Use of Treasury Shares

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
Co. Reg. no.: 193200032W
Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited wishes to announce the following details on the use of treasury shares:
|
(a)
|
Date of the sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use:
|
8 October 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Purpose of such sale, transfer, cancellation and/or
|
Employees' share schemes
|
|
use:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Number of treasury shares sold, transferred,
|
6,318
|
|
|
cancelled and/or used:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Number of treasury shares before and after such
|
Before change
|
15,794,316
|
|
sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use:
|
|
|
|
After change
|
15,987,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Percentage of the number of treasury shares
|
Before change
|
0.3511%
|
|
against the total number of shares outstanding in a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class that is listed before and after such sale,
|
After change
|
0.3554%
|
|
transfer, cancellation and/or use:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
Value of the treasury shares if they are used for a
|
S$ 74,434.26
|
|
|
sale or transfer, or cancelled:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued by
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
8-Oct-21
Disclaimer
