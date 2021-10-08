Log in
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Use of Treasury Shares

10/08/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

Co. Reg. no.: 193200032W

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited wishes to announce the following details on the use of treasury shares:

(a)

Date of the sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use:

8 October 2021

(b)

Purpose of such sale, transfer, cancellation and/or

Employees' share schemes

use:

(c)

Number of treasury shares sold, transferred,

6,318

cancelled and/or used:

(d)

Number of treasury shares before and after such

Before change

15,794,316

sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use:

After change

15,987,998

(e)

Percentage of the number of treasury shares

Before change

0.3511%

against the total number of shares outstanding in a

class that is listed before and after such sale,

After change

0.3554%

transfer, cancellation and/or use:

(f)

Value of the treasury shares if they are used for a

S$ 74,434.26

sale or transfer, or cancelled:

Issued by

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

8-Oct-21

Disclaimer

OCBC - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
