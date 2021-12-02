Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O39   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED

(O39)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Use of Treasury Shares

12/02/2021 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

Co. Reg. no.: 193200032W

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited wishes to announce the following details on the use of treasury shares:

(a)

Date of the sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use:

2 December 2021

(b)

Purpose of such sale, transfer, cancellation and/or

Employees' share schemes

use:

(c)

Number of treasury shares sold, transferred,

4,365

cancelled and/or used:

(d)

Number of treasury shares before and after such

Before change

20,762,780

sale, transfer, cancellation and/or use:

After change

20,958,415

(e)

Percentage of the number of treasury shares

Before change

0.4620%

against the total number of shares outstanding in a

class that is listed before and after such sale,

After change

0.4664%

transfer, cancellation and/or use:

(f)

Value of the treasury shares if they are used for a

S$ 51,394.82

sale or transfer, or cancelled:

Issued by

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

2-Dec-21

Disclaimer

OCBC - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
05:31aEMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
11/29EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
11/25EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
11/16EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
11/08EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
11/08OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Reimagining wealth management to thrive in the new normal
PU
11/05OCBC Bank enables the instant purchase of gold and silver digitally
PU
11/04DBS posts Q3 profit jump, Singapore banks flag recovery
RE
11/03OCBC's Net Profit Jumps 19% in Q3 on Strong Business Growth, Lower Allowances
MT
11/03Asian currencies weaken ahead of Fed rate outlook
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 741 M 7 865 M 7 865 M
Net income 2021 5 023 M 3 678 M 3 678 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 50 647 M 37 166 M 37 086 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 29 622
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,27 SGD
Average target price 14,00 SGD
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pik Kuen Wong Chief Executive Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Khiang Tong Lim Group COO, Head-Operations & Technology
Loretta Yuen EVP, Head-Group Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED12.03%37 166
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.25%466 607
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%358 790
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.90%241 327
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.74%198 183
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.43%188 237