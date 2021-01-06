Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited    O39   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED

(O39)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Global stocks gain, bond yields jump on potential Democratic control of U.S. Senate

01/06/2021 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global stock indexes rose and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time since March on Wednesday as Democratic control of the U.S. Senate following Georgia's runoff elections appeared more likely.

The S&P 500 was up more than 1% as investors snapped up financial and industrial stocks on bets that a Democrat-controlled Senate would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending.

The Nasdaq was also higher but underperforming the other two major U.S. indexes on fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps if the Democrats gain control of the Senate.

"What investors are trying to figure out is how quickly the Democrats would be able to introduce their tax agenda if they take control of the Senate, and would they be more likely to act on regulation on big tech," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

Democrats won one U.S. Senate race in Georgia and led in another, moving closer to a sweep in a deep South state that would give them control of Congress and the power to advance President-elect Joe Biden's policy goals. A final outcome is not expected until later on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 531.56 points, or 1.75%, to 30,923.16, the S&P 500 gained 47.55 points, or 1.28%, to 3,774.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.46 points, or 0.48%, to 12,880.42.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.51% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.93%.

With prospects increasing for further economic stimulus measures, the 10-year yield was last up 9.7 basis points at 1.0524%.

In the currency market, the dollar bounced after sinking to its lowest level in nearly three years.

The dollar index rose 0.274%, with the euro down 0.14% to $1.2277.

Oil prices were higher, while spot gold dropped 2.3% to $1,905.18 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London and Medha Singh, Devik Jain and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson, Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.40% 30877.13 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.22887 Delayed Quote.0.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.34% 54.59 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
NASDAQ 100 -0.42% 12755.778461 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.31% 12855.102504 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 0.30% 10.09 End-of-day quote.0.30%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 6.48% 82.16 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
S&P 500 0.96% 3767.88 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
SOUTH STATE CORPORATION 8.44% 79.385 Delayed Quote.1.62%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.36% 406.41 Delayed Quote.0.48%
WTI 2.07% 50.758 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
All news about OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
11:41aGlobal stocks gain, bond yields jump on potential Democratic control of U.S. ..
RE
11:35aStocks gain, bond yields jump on potential Democratic control of U.S. Senate
RE
04:35aBond yields rise on possible Georgia 'blue sweep', oil rallies
RE
12:49aStocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Georgia
RE
01/05Stocks fall, bond yields rise as investors brace for possible Democrat triump..
RE
01/05OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC Bank to Offer Lower Interest on Saving Accounts f..
MT
2020Ant, Grab's venture and Sea to usher in Singapore digital banking
RE
2020Singapore Index Ends in Green; Geo Energy Shares Soar 15%
MT
2020MARKET CHATTER : OCBC Bank Plans Listing of Tech-Focused ETF on Singapore Exchan..
MT
2020OCBC Securities Appoints New Managing Director
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 134 M 7 689 M 7 689 M
Net income 2020 3 296 M 2 500 M 2 500 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 45 140 M 34 237 M 34 250 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 30 605
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,00 SGD
Last Close Price 10,09 SGD
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Pramukti Surjaudaja Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED0.30%34 135
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.94%383 007
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.92%261 773
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.17%261 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.21%187 508
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.46%163 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ