  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    O39   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED

(O39)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/28 05:10:45 am EDT
11.96 SGD   +0.76%
05:58pOCBC 1Q Net Fell on Lower Non-Interest Income
DJ
04/27HKMA-Website and Mobile Application (App) Alert - Fraudulent websites and fraudulent mobile application (App) related to Bank of Singapore Limited
AQ
04/25OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Post-AGM Responses to substantial and relevant questions from Shareholders 25 April 2022 (169KB)
PU
OCBC 1Q Net Fell on Lower Non-Interest Income

04/28/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat


Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. said its first-quarter net profit had fallen 10% on year due to lower non-interest income and the high base seen a year earlier.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 1.36 billion Singapore dollars ($980.75 million), while total income was S$2.64 billion, down 9% on year, OCBC said Friday.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit had grown 39% on year with total income registering 4% growth.

In the first quarter, the bank's non-interest income had fallen 23% on year to S$1.14 billion mainly due to lower trading income and lower fees and commissions.

"The gradual re-opening of economies and borders in Southeast Asia will drive a further rise in economic activities and we continue to closely monitor the evolving pandemic situation in Greater China," Chief Executive Helen Wong said.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1958ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.94% 5783.32 Real-time Quote.-8.74%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 0.76% 11.96 Delayed Quote.4.12%
