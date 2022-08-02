Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    O39   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED

(O39)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:13 2022-08-02 am EDT
11.82 SGD   +0.68%
05:51pOCBC 1st Half Net Rose 7% on Higher Interest Income
DJ
07/27Rising rates to cushion impact on Asia banks from slowing economies
RE
07/20OCBC Utilizes More Treasury Shares Under Employees' Share Schemes
MT
OCBC 1st Half Net Rose 7% on Higher Interest Income

08/02/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat


Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. said its first-half net profit had risen 7% on year due to higher net interest income and lower allowances.

Net profit for the period ending June was 2.84 billion Singapore dollars ($2.05 billion), while total income was S$5.52 billion, up marginally from S$5.49 billion a year ago, OCBC said Wednesday.

Total allowances during the period were lower at S$116 million as compared with S$393 million in the previous year, mainly due to lower allowances for impaired loans.

In the first quarter, the bank's non-interest income had fell 10% on year to S$2.32 billion, largely due to a drop in fee, investment and trading income, the bank said.

"Overall economic growth in our key markets is expected to remain positive this year but at a slower pace due to the heightened headwinds in the operating environment," OCBC's Chief Executive Helen Wong said.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1951ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.36% 5633.43 Real-time Quote.-11.33%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 0.68% 11.82 Delayed Quote.2.98%
