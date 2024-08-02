Group Chief Executive Officer Remarks
Helen Wong, Group Chief Executive Officer 2 August 2024
OCBC Financial Results
Results overview
A record 1H24 performance
- First half earnings underpinned by growth across all key businesses
- Broad-basedincome growth. NII and wealth management income at new highs
- CIR improved to 37.5% on positive operating jaws
- Loan growth resilient - led by ASEAN and international network
- Sound asset quality; credit costs declined to 15bps while NPL ratio lower at 0.9%
- Interim dividend up 10% to 44 cents; maintained 50% payout ratio
2
Strategic priorities
On target to deliver on strategic priorities
Capture rising Asian
Support ASEAN-Greater
Unlock value from
Drive transition to
China trade and
New Economy and
sustainable
wealth
investment flows
high-growth industries
low-carbon world
8%
Increase in
Wealth Management AUM Jun 24 vs Dec 22
6%
Increase in no. of BOS RMs
Jun 24 vs Dec 22
80%
Increase in no. of SG and MY digitally acquired New-to-Bank retail customers
1H24 vs 1H23
>2x
Increase in Greater China franchise revenue 1/
1H24 vs 1H22
23x
Increase in cross-border QR transactions 2/
1H24 vs 1H23
Best SME Bank in Asia-Pacific
The Asian Banker
Excellence in Retail Financial
Services Awards 2024
31%
Increase in no. of New-to-Bank regional SME clients acquired 1H24 vs 1H22
2x
Increase in loans provided to Data Centres
Jun 24 vs Jun 23
1st in market
First bank in Indonesia to launch digital business account opening for companies owned by an individual
S$63 billion
In sustainable finance commitments, ahead of 2025 target of S$50 billion
#1 in Asia ex Japan
2Q23-1Q24 Sustainability Coordinator Lender League Table for ESG loans - as ranked by Environmental Finance 3/
Top Loan Arranger for ESG loans in SEA -1Q24
As ranked by London Stock Exchange Group 4/
1/ Comprises revenue from Wholesale Banking's Greater China corporates booked in ASEAN.
2/ QR transactions include PromptPay QR (launched in 3Q22), DuitNow QR (1Q23), Alipay+ QR (3Q23), UnionPay International QR (3Q23), and Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard QR (4Q23). 3/ Source: As ranked by Environmental Finance Sustainable Loans Insight 2023.
4/ Source: As reported by Business Times based on LSEG data on Top South-east Asia ESG loan arrangers.
3
Outlook
Firmly on track to meet 2024 targets
- NIM in the range of 2.20% to 2.25%
- Low single-digit loan growth
- Credit costs between 20 to 25 bps
- 50% dividend payout
4
Thank you
Disclaimer: This presentation should be read as an overview of OCBC's current business activities and operating environment which may contain statements relating to OCBC's growth strategy and future business aspirations. This presentation contains "forward-looking statements", which are based on current expectations and projections about future events, and include all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims",
"intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "plans", "could", "should", "predicts", "projects", "estimates", "foresees" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, as well as predictions,
projections and forecasts of the economy or economic trends of the markets, which are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of OCBC, and projections and forecasts of the performance of OCBC, which are not guaranteed. Such forward-looking statements, as well as those included in any other material discussed at the presentation, concern future circumstances and results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of OCBC to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and estimates regarding OCBC and its subsidiaries' present and future business strategies and the environment in which OCBC or the OCBC Group will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation, and none of the Company or any of its directors, agents, employees or advisors intends or has any duty or obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based or whether in the light of new information, future events or otherwise. Given the aforementioned risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results or otherwise. These statements should not be solely relied upon by investors or potential investors when making an investment decision. OCBC accepts no liability whatsoever with respect to the use of this document or its content.
5
