"We achieved a record set of earnings for the first half of 2024, with total income and net profit at new highs. This was driven by resilient performance across our key businesses in banking, wealth management and insurance. Our robust capital position has enabled us the flexibility to pursue growth opportunities, manage uncertainties, and increase shareholder returns. In line with our dividend policy, our interim dividend was raised by 10% to 44 cents per share, which represents a payout ratio of 50%.

Our performance underscores the progress we have made in executing our corporate strategy. We have strengthened our franchise, broadened our customer base and invested in our talent pool. We continued to capture trade, investment and wealth flows across ASEAN and Greater China, while supporting our customers to venture globally.

In May this year, we made a voluntary unconditional general offer for Great Eastern Holdings. At the close of the offer on 12 July 2024, we increased our stake by 4.88% to 93.32%. In addition, we have completed the acquisition of PT Bank Commonwealth Indonesia in May 2024.

As we look ahead, we are alert to the heightened level of geopolitical uncertainties. With our strong capital position, diversified earnings base and prudent approach towards risk management, we are well positioned to navigate the challenging macroeconomic landscape. We remain confident in the continued strength of our franchise to deliver enduring value to our stakeholders."