OCBC Group First Half 2024 Net Profit
Up 9% to a Record S$3.93 billion
Interim dividend raised 10% to 44 cents, from 40 cents a year ago
Singapore, 2 August 2024 - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited ("OCBC") reported net profit of S$3.93 billion for the first half of 2024 ("1H24"), 9% higher as compared to S$3.59 billion from the previous year ("1H23").
The Group's strong first half performance was underpinned by broad-based income growth which surpassed S$7 billion for the first time, lifted by higher net interest income and non-interest income. Operating expenses were well controlled, with cost-to-income ratio ("CIR") improving to 37.5%. Allowances were 14% lower at S$313 million. Customer loans grew 3% in constant currency terms, while asset quality remained sound with non-performing loan ("NPL") ratio trending lower to 0.9%. The Group maintained its healthy capital, funding and liquidity positions. On an annualised basis, return on equity improved to 14.5% and earnings per share was higher at S$1.74.
The Board has declared an interim dividend of 44 cents, up 10% or 4 cents from a year ago. This represents a payout ratio of 50% of the Group's 1H24 net profit.
1H24 Performance Highlights
Group
Net
S$3.93b
+9% YoY
Profit
Banking
Operations
S$3.42b
+6% YoY
Net Profit
YoY
Total Income
S$7.26b
+7%
Net Interest Income
S$4.87b
+3%
Non-Interest Income
S$2.39b
+15%
Operating Expenses
S$2.72b
+6%
Net Interest Margin
2.23%
-5bps
Credit Costs
15bps
-6bps
Customer Loans
S$304b
+3%
(in constant currency terms)
Dividend 44 cents
EPS S$1.74
(annualised)
ROE 14.5%
(annualised)
+4 cents YoY
+9% YoY
+0.2ppt YoY
Customer Deposits
S$370b
-1%
NPL Ratio
0.9%
-0.2ppt
CET1 CAR
15.5%
+0.1ppt
All-ccy LCR
142%
-16ppt
First Half 2024 Performance
S$ million
1H24
1H23
YoY (%)
Net interest income
4,867
4,727
3
Non-interest income
2,388
2,078
15
of which: Fees and commissions
945
883
7
Trading income
726
566
28
Income from life and general insurance
583
500
17
Total income
7,255
6,805
7
Operating expenses
(2,719)
(2,573)
6
Operating profit before allowances
4,536
4,232
7
Allowances
(313)
(362)
(14)
Amortisation, tax and NCI
(795)
(791)
1
Associates
498
510
(2)
Group net profit
3,926
3,589
9
Group ROE - annualised
14.5%
14.3%
+0.2ppt
1H24 Year-on-Year Performance
Group net profit climbed 9% to S$3.93 billion, lifted by record total income and lower allowances.
- Net interest income rose 3% to a new high of S$4.87 billion. Average assets grew 5%, largely driven by an increase in high quality assets which were income-accretive, but lower yielding as compared to customer loans. This largely contributed to the moderation in net interest margin ("NIM") by 5 basis points to 2.23%.
- Non-interestincome rose 15% to S$2.39 billion, from broad-based growth across various businesses.
- Net fee income was 7% higher at S$945 million, primarily driven by a 19% increase in wealth management fees from strong momentum across all wealth channels from an increase in customer activity.
- Net trading income was up 28% to S$726 million, lifted by customer flow treasury income which reached a new high.
- Insurance income of S$583 million was 17% above the previous year, largely attributed to stronger performance from the underlying insurance business. Total weighted new sales grew 34% to S$973 million, underpinned by sustained sales momentum mainly from the Singapore and Malaysia markets. New business embedded value ("NBEV") grew 16% to S$339 million.
- The Group's wealth management income, comprising income from insurance, private banking, premier private client, premier banking, asset management and stockbroking, rose 14% to a record S$2.54 billion. Group wealth management income accounted for 35% of the Group's 1H24 total income, up from 33% a year ago. The Group's wealth management AUM reached a new high of S$279 billion, up from S$274 billion in the previous year.
- Operating expenses increased 6% to S$2.72 billion, mainly from higher staff costs, IT-related expenses as well as other operational expenses. The rise in staff costs largely reflected annual salary increments as well as continued investments to support the growth in the Group's franchise. CIR improved to 37.5% from 37.8% a year ago, as income growth outpaced the increase in operating expenses.
- Total allowances declined 14% from a year ago to S$313 million.
- Share of results of associates was S$498 million, down 2% from S$510 million in 1H23.
Second Quarter 2024 Performance
S$ million
2Q24
2Q23
YoY (%)
1Q24
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
2,430
2,389
2
2,437
-
Non-interest income
1,199
1,066
13
1,189
1
of which: Fees and commissions
466
430
8
479
(3)
Trading income
356
311
14
370
(4)
Income from life and general insurance
294
262
13
289
2
Total income
3,629
3,455
5
3,626
-
Operating expenses
(1,373)
(1,329)
3
(1,346)
2
Operating profit before allowances
2,256
2,126
6
2,280
(1)
Allowances
(144)
(252)
(43)
(169)
(14)
Amortisation, tax and NCI
(411)
(414)
(1)
(384)
7
Associates
243
250
(3)
255
(5)
Group net profit
1,944
1,710
14
1,982
(2)
Group ROE - annualised
14.2%
13.5%
+0.7ppt
14.7%
-0.5ppt
2Q24 Year-on-Year Performance
Group net profit of S$1.94 billion was up 14% as compared to 2Q23, driven by income growth and a decline in allowances.
- Net interest income grew 2% to S$2.43 billion from a year ago. This was led by a 5% increase in average assets, and partially offset by a 6 basis-point drop in NIM to 2.20%.
- Non-interestincome rose 13% to S$1.20 billion from robust fee, trading and insurance income growth.
- Operating expenses were S$1.37 billion, up 3% from 2Q23, driven mainly by higher staff and IT-related costs. CIR improved to 37.8%, from 38.5% a year ago.
- Total allowances were S$144 million, down 43% year-on-year, largely from a decline in allowances for non-impaired assets.
- Share of results of associates was 3% lower at S$243 million.
2Q24 Quarter-on-Quarter Performance
Group net profit was 2% lower from 1Q24 at S$1.94 billion.
- Net interest income was relatively unchanged from the previous quarter at S$2.43 billion, underpinned by a 3% rise in average assets and offset by a decline in NIM. NIM was lower by 7 basis points, largely due to an increase in lower-yielding high quality assets and the tightening of loan yields alongside market rate movements.
- Non-interestincome of S$1.20 billion was 1% above 1Q24.
- Operating expenses rose 2% to S$1.37 billion mainly from IT-related and other operational expenses. Integration costs relating to the acquisition of PT Bank Commonwealth in Indonesia of S$12 million were also recognised in 2Q24.
- Total allowances were lower at S$144 million, down 14% from S$169 million in 1Q24.
- Share of results of associates was 5% lower as compared to a quarter ago.
Asset Quality and Allowances
S$ million
Jun 2024
Jun 2023
Mar 2024
YoY
QoQ
Non-performing assets (NPAs)
2,901
3,275
3,040
-11%
-5%
Non-performing loan (NPL) ratio
0.9%
1.1%
1.0%
-0.2ppt
-0.1ppt
Total NPA coverage
155%
131%
146%
+24ppt
+9ppt
Allowances (S$ million)
1H24
1H23
2Q24
2Q23
1Q24
Allowances for loans and other assets
313
362
144
252
169
of which: Impaired
334
108
154
52
180
Non-impaired
(21)
254
(10)
200
(11)
Credit costs (bps) 1/
1H24
1H23
2Q24
2Q23
1Q24
Total loans
15
21
15
31
16
of which: Impaired loans
17
6
16
6
18
1/ Credit costs refer to allowances for loans as a percentage of average loans, on annualised basis.
- Total NPAs were S$2.90 billion as at 30 June 2024, 5% below the previous quarter and down 11% from a year ago. The quarter-on-quarter decline in NPAs was attributable to higher net recoveries, upgrades and write-offs. This more than offset new corporate NPA formation which was less than half of that of the previous quarter.
- NPL ratio of 0.9% was below the 1.0% in the previous quarter and 1.1% in the prior year. Allowance coverage for total NPAs increased to 155%.
- Total allowances were S$313 million in 1H24, lower as compared to S$362 million a year ago. Allowances in 1H24 comprised allowances for impaired assets of S$334 million and write-back in allowances for non-impaired assets of S$21 million.
- 2Q24 total allowances were S$144 million, a decline of 14% from 1Q24. This was mainly due to lower allowances for impaired assets.
- Total credit costs for 1H24 were an annualised 15 basis points.
Strong Funding, Liquidity and Capital Position
S$ billion
Jun 2024
Jun 2023
Mar 2024
YoY
QoQ
Loans
304
297
301
+2%
+1%
% ∆ in constant currency terms
+3%
+1%
Deposits
370
372
370
-1%
-
of which: CASA deposits
177
169
175
+5%
+1%
CASA ratio
47.9%
45.3%
47.4%
+2.6ppt
+0.5ppt
CET1 CAR
15.5%
15.4%
16.2%
+0.1ppt
-0.7ppt
Leverage ratio
7.2%
7.1%
7.3%
+0.1ppt
-0.1ppt
- As at 30 June 2024, customer loans were S$304 billion, up 3% from the previous year in constant currency terms.
- Year-on-year,the S$7 billion loan growth was driven by both non-trade corporate and housing loans. The expansion in loans was contributed by growth in Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia.
- Sustainable financing loans grew 33% from a year ago to S$44.6 billion, against a total loan commitment of S$63.3 billion.
- Customer deposits were 1% lower year-on-year at S$370 billion, largely driven by a 5% decline in higher-cost fixed deposits. CASA deposits increased 5% or S$8 billion from a year ago, and the CASA ratio rose to 47.9% from 45.3%.
- Loans-to-depositsratio was 81.1%, higher than 78.8% a year ago.
- Group CET1 CAR was 15.5%, and the leverage ratio was 7.2%.
Interim Dividend
Cents Per Share
2024
2023
Interim dividend
44
40
- An interim dividend of 44 cents per share has been declared, up 10% or 4 cents from a year ago.
- The interim dividend payout will amount to S$1.98 billion, representing a payout ratio of 50%.
- The Scrip Dividend Scheme will not be applicable to the interim dividend.
Message from Group CEO, Helen Wong
"We achieved a record set of earnings for the first half of 2024, with total income and net profit at new highs. This was driven by resilient performance across our key businesses in banking, wealth management and insurance. Our robust capital position has enabled us the flexibility to pursue growth opportunities, manage uncertainties, and increase shareholder returns. In line with our dividend policy, our interim dividend was raised by 10% to 44 cents per share, which represents a payout ratio of 50%.
Our performance underscores the progress we have made in executing our corporate strategy. We have strengthened our franchise, broadened our customer base and invested in our talent pool. We continued to capture trade, investment and wealth flows across ASEAN and Greater China, while supporting our customers to venture globally.
In May this year, we made a voluntary unconditional general offer for Great Eastern Holdings. At the close of the offer on 12 July 2024, we increased our stake by 4.88% to 93.32%. In addition, we have completed the acquisition of PT Bank Commonwealth Indonesia in May 2024.
As we look ahead, we are alert to the heightened level of geopolitical uncertainties. With our strong capital position, diversified earnings base and prudent approach towards risk management, we are well positioned to navigate the challenging macroeconomic landscape. We remain confident in the continued strength of our franchise to deliver enduring value to our stakeholders."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
S$ million
1H24
1H23 (2)
+/(-)
2Q24
2Q23 (2)
+/(-)
1Q24
+/(-)
%
%
%
Selected Income Statement Items
Net interest income
4,867
4,727
3
2,430
2,389
2
2,437
-
Non-interest income
2,388
2,078
15
1,199
1,066
13
1,189
1
Total income
7,255
6,805
7
3,629
3,455
5
3,626
-
Operating expenses
(2,719)
(2,573)
6
(1,373)
(1,329)
3
(1,346)
2
Operating profit before allowances and
amortisation
4,536
4,232
7
2,256
2,126
6
2,280
(1)
Amortisation of intangible assets
(47)
(51)
(8)
(22)
(26)
(14)
(25)
(13)
Allowances for loans and other assets
(313)
(362)
(14)
(144)
(252)
(43)
(169)
(14)
Operating profit after allowances and
amortisation
4,176
3,819
9
2,090
1,848
13
2,086
-
Share of results of associates, net of tax
498
510
(2)
243
250
(3)
255
(5)
Profit before income tax
4,674
4,329
8
2,333
2,098
11
2,341
-
Net profit attributable to equity holders
3,926
3,589
9
1,944
1,710
14
1,982
(2)
Cash basis net profit attributable to
equity holders 1/
3,973
3,640
9
1,966
1,736
13
2,007
(2)
Selected Balance Sheet Items
Ordinary equity
55,219
50,942
8
55,219
50,942
8
55,170
-
Equity attributable to equity holders
of the Bank
56,919
52,642
8
56,919
52,642
8
56,870
-
Total assets
598,890
582,942
3
598,890
582,942
3
597,177
-
Assets excluding investment
securities and other assets for life
insurance funds
500,839
487,290
3
500,839
487,290
3
498,004
1
Net loans to customers
299,980
293,532
2
299,980
293,532
2
296,932
1
Deposits of non-bank customers
369,835
372,462
(1)
369,835
372,462
(1)
369,841
-
Notes:
- Excludes amortisation of intangible assets.
- Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (continued)
1H24
1H23
2Q24
2Q23
1Q24
Key Financial Ratios (%)
Performance ratios
Return on equity 1/ 2/
14.5
14.3
14.2
13.5
14.7
Return on assets 3/
1.60
1.53
1.56
1.43
1.64
Revenue mix/efficiency ratios
Net interest margin
2.23
2.28
2.20
2.26
2.27
Non-interest income to total income
32.9
30.5
33.0
30.8
32.8
Cost-to-income
37.5
37.8
37.8
38.5
37.1
Loans-to-deposits
81.1
78.8
81.1
78.8
80.3
NPL ratio
0.9
1.1
0.9
1.1
1.0
Capital adequacy ratios 8/
Common Equity Tier 1
15.5
15.4
15.5
15.4
16.2
Tier 1
16.2
16.2
16.2
16.2
16.9
Total
17.9
17.8
17.9
17.8
18.4
Leverage ratio 5/ 8/
7.2
7.1
7.2
7.1
7.3
Liquidity coverage ratios 6/ 8/
Singapore dollar
304
400
316
410
292
All-currency
142
158
138
164
146
Net stable funding ratio 7/ 8/
114
119
114
119
115
Earnings per share (S$) 2/
Basic earnings
1.74
1.60
1.72
1.51
1.76
Diluted earnings
1.74
1.59
1.72
1.51
1.76
Net asset value per share (S$)
12.29
11.33
12.29
11.33
12.27
Notes:
- Other equity instruments and non-controlling interests are not included in the computation for return on equity.
- Calculated based on net profit less distributions on other equity instruments paid and estimated to be due at the end of the financial period.
- Computation of return on assets excludes life insurance fund investment securities and other assets.
- Return on equity, return on assets, net interest margin and earnings per share are computed on an annualised basis.
- The Group's Leverage ratio is computed based on MAS Notice 637.
- The Group's Liquidity coverage ratios ("LCR") are computed based on MAS Notice 649 and reported based on the average LCR for the respective periods.
- The Group's Net stable funding ratio is computed based on MAS Notice 652.
-
Public disclosures required under MAS Notice 637, MAS Notice 651 and MAS Notice 653 can be found in the Capital and
Regulatory Disclosures section of the Bank's Investor Relations website
(https://www.ocbc.com/group/investors/investor-information#pillarthreedisclosures).
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (continued)
NET INTEREST INCOME
Average Balance Sheet
1H24
1H23
Average
Average
Average
Average
S$ million
Balance
Interest
Rate 2/
Balance
Interest
Rate 2/
%
%
Interest earning assets
Loans to customers
294,056
7,847
5.37
289,641
7,117
4.95
Placements with and loans to banks
66,401
1,796
5.44
61,091
1,603
5.29
Other interest earning assets
77,903
1,587
4.10
67,419
1,126
3.37
438,360
11,230
5.15
418,151
9,846
4.75
Interest bearing liabilities
Deposits of non-bank customers
367,384
5,314
2.91
362,032
4,515
2.51
Deposits and balances of banks
13,119
272
4.18
11,618
196
3.40
Other borrowings
28,458
777
5.49
17,048
408
4.83
408,961
6,363
3.13
390,698
5,119
2.64
Net interest income/margin 1/
4,867
2.23
4,727
2.28
Notes:
- Net interest margin is net interest income as a percentage of interest earning assets.
- Average rates are computed on an annualised basis.
Volume and Rate Analysis
1H24 vs 1H23
Increase/(decrease) due to change in:
S$ million
Volume
Rate
Net change
Interest income
Loans to customers
109
582
691
Placements with and loans to banks
140
45
185
Other interest earning assets
176
278
454
425
905
1,330
Interest expense
Deposits of non-bank customers
67
707
774
Deposits and balances of banks
25
50
75
Other borrowings
275
92
367
367
849
1,216
Impact on net interest income
58
56
114
Due to change in number of days
26
Net interest income
140
