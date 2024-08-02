To Our Shareholders

The Board of Directors of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited ("OCBC") reports the following:

Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2024

Details of the financial results are in the accompanying Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Ordinary Dividend

An interim tax-exempt dividend of 44 cents (1H23: 40 cents) per share has been declared for the first half year 2024 ("1H24"). The interim dividend payout will amount to an estimated S$1,978 million (2023: S$1,798 million) or approximately 50% of the Group's net profit after tax of S$3.93 billion for 1H24.

Closure of Books

The record date is 13 August 2024. Please refer to the separate announcement titled "Notice of Books Closure and Payment of Interim One-Tier Tax Exempt Dividend on Ordinary Shares for the Financial Year Ending 31 December 2024" released by the Bank today.

Scrip Dividend Scheme

The Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme, which was approved by the Shareholders of the Bank at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 June 1996, will not be applicable to the interim dividend.

Peter Yeoh

Secretary

Singapore, 2 August 2024

More details on the results are available on the Bank's website at www.ocbc.com

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the Half Year ended 30 June 2024

Incorporated in Singapore Company Registration Number: 193200032W

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the half year ended 30 June 2024

GROUP

S$ million

Note

1H 2024 1H 2023 (2)

Interest income

Interest expense

Net interest income

3

Insurance service results from life insurance (1)

Net investment income from life insurance

Net insurance financial result from life insurance

Insurance service results from general insurance

Fees and commissions (net)

4

Net trading income

Other income

5

Non-interest income

Total income

Staff costs

Other operating expenses

6

Total operating expenses

Operating profit before allowances and amortisation

Amortisation of intangible assets

Allowances for loans and other assets

7

Operating profit after allowances and amortisation

Share of results of associates, net of tax

Profit before income tax

Income tax expense

Profit for the period

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share (S$)

Basic

Diluted

11,230 9,846

(6,363) (5,119)

4,867 4,727

351 358

3,322 2,625

(3,102) (2,497)

12 14

945 883

  1. 566
  1. 129

2,388 2,078

7,255 6,805

(1,851) (1,753)

  1. (820)
    (2,719) (2,573)

4,536 4,232

  1. (51)
  1. (362)
    4,176 3,819

498 510

4,674 4,329

  1. (662)

4,020 3,667

3,926 3,589

94 78

4,020 3,667

  1. 0.79
  1. 0.79
  1. Includes insurance revenue of S$2,928 million for 1H 2024 (1H 2023: S$2,724 million) and insurance service expense
    of S$2,548 million for 1H 2024 (1H 2023: S$2,354 million).
  2. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

2

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the half year ended 30 June 2024

GROUP

S$ million

1H 2024

1H 2023

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement:

Financial assets, at FVOCI (1)

Fair value (losses)/gains for the period

Reclassification of (gains)/losses to income statement

  • on disposal
  • on impairment

Tax on net movements

Cash flow and other hedges

Currency translation on foreign operations

Other comprehensive income/(losses) of associates

Net insurance financial result

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income statement: Currency translation on foreign operations attributable to non-controllinginterests Equity instruments, at FVOCI, (1) net change in fair value

Defined benefit plans remeasurements Own credit

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

Non-controlling interests

4,020 3,667

  1. 231
  1. (22)

68

13 (51)

  1. (22)

59 (110)

179 (101)

46 (226)

  1. 36

164 36

22

  1. (#)
    339 (219)

4,359 3,448

4,267 3,331

92 117

4,359 3,448

  1. Fair value through other comprehensive income.
  2. # represents amounts less than S$0.5 million.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

3

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

As at 30 June 2024

GROUP

BANK

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

S$ million

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

EQUITY

Attributable to equity holders of the Bank

18,029

18,029

Share capital

9

18,045

18,045

Other equity instruments

1,698

1,248

1,698

1,248

Capital reserves

841

815

547

544

Fair value reserves

(178)

(439)

(393)

(435)

Revenue reserves

36,529

34,501

20,087

18,935

56,919

54,170

39,968

38,337

Non-controlling interests

1,304

1,384

-

-

Total equity

58,223

55,554

39,968

38,337

LIABILITIES

369,835

239,969

Deposits of non-bank customers

10

363,770

236,151

Deposits and balances of banks

10

13,461

10,884

10,879

8,080

Due to subsidiaries

-

-

39,523

38,828

Due to associates

295

276

220

186

Trading portfolio liabilities

212

194

89

194

Derivative payables

13,239

13,720

11,133

12,083

Other liabilities

10,051

9,156

4,489

3,565

Current tax payables

1,027

1,037

670

721

Deferred tax liabilities

11

800

636

118

106

Debt issued

32,304

26,553

30,832

25,721

Insurance contract liabilities and other

441,224

426,226

337,922

325,635

99,443

99,644

-

-

liabilities for life insurance funds

Total liabilities

540,667

525,870

337,922

325,635

Total equity and liabilities

598,890

581,424

377,890

363,972

ASSETS

37,666

34,161

Cash and placements with central banks

34,286

28,450

Singapore government treasury bills and

17,359

19,165

15,937

17,832

securities

Other government treasury bills and

27,658

26,465

10,349

10,804

securities

Placements with and loans to banks

36,833

38,051

26,735

28,773

Loans to customers

12

299,980

292,754

215,317

207,508

Debt and equity securities

42,348

36,591

25,734

22,432

Derivative receivables

13,678

12,976

11,504

11,417

Other assets

8,436

7,278

4,182

3,463

Deferred tax assets

638

586

203

133

Associates

7,510

7,003

2,238

2,241

Subsidiaries

-

-

28,301

27,701

Property, plant and equipment

3,490

3,528

890

882

Investment property

739

723

472

469

Goodwill and other intangible assets

4,504

4,501

1,867

1,867

500,839

483,907

377,890

363,972

Investment securities for life insurance funds

90,360

89,570

-

-

Other assets for life insurance funds

7,691

7,947

-

-

Total assets

598,890

581,424

377,890

363,972

Net asset value per ordinary share - S$

12.29

11.77

8.51

8.25

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

17,342

13,392

Contingent liabilities

18,484

14,366

Commitments

197,762

187,771

129,276

120,247

Derivative financial instruments

1,374,733

1,288,523

1,064,145

967,912

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

4

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP

For the half year ended 30 June 2024

Attributable to equity holders of the Bank

Non-

Share capital

Capital

Fair

Revenue

Total

and other

value

controlling

S$ million

equity

reserves (1)

reserves

reserves

Total

interests

equity

Balance at 1 January 2024

19,293

815

(439)

34,501

54,170

1,384

55,554

Total comprehensive income

for the financial period

-

-

-

3,926

3,926

94

4,020

Profit for the financial period

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to income statement:

Financial assets, at FVOCI

-

-

(18)

-

(18)

(17)

(35)

Fair value losses for the financial period

Reclassification of (gains)/losses to

income statement

-

-

(7)

-

(7)

3

(4)

- on disposal

- on impairment

-

-

6

-

6

(#)

6

Tax on net movements

-

-

10

-

10

3

13

Cash flow and other hedges

-

-

-

(76)

(76)

-

(76)

Net insurance financial result

-

-

-

41

41

5

46

Currency translation on foreign operations

-

-

-

59

59

-

59

Other comprehensive income of associates

-

-

145

34

179

-

179

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to income statement:

Currency translation on foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

(15)

attributable to non-controlling interests

Equity instruments, at FVOCI, net change in

-

-

125

20

145

19

164

fair value

Defined benefit plans remeasurements

-

-

-

2

2

#

2

Own credit

-

-

-

(#)

(#)

-

(#)

Total other comprehensive income, net of

-

-

261

80

341

(2)

339

tax

Total comprehensive income for the financial period

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Contributions by and distributions to owners

Transfers

Buy-back of shares for holding as treasury shares

Dividends and distributions Perpetual capital securities issued Share-based payments for staff costs Shares issued to non-executive directors Shares transferred to DSP Trust Shares vested under DSP Scheme Treasury shares transferred/sold

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

Changes in non-controlling interest

Balance at 30 June 2024

-

-

261

4,006

4,267

92

4,359

-

(#)

-

#

-

-

-

(148)

-

-

-

(148)

-

(148)

-

-

-

(1,916)

(1,916)

(42)

(1,958)

450

-

-

-

450

-

450

-

3

-

-

3

-

3

1

-

-

-

1

-

1

-

(9)

-

-

(9)

-

(9)

-

106

-

-

106

-

106

131

(74)

-

-

57

-

57

434

26

-

(1,916)

(1,456)

(42)

(1,498)

-

-

-

(62)

(62)

(130)

(192)

19,727

841

(178)

36,529

56,919

1,304

58,223

Included in the balances:

-

-

380

4,297

4,677

-

4,677

Share of reserves of associates

  1. Including regulatory loss allowance reserve of S$455 million at 1 January 2024 and 30 June 2024.
  2. # represents amounts less than S$0.5 million.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

5

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP

For the half year ended 30 June 2024

Attributable to equity holders of the Bank

Non-

Share capital

Capital

Fair

Revenue

Total

and other

value

controlling

S$ million

equity

reserves (1)

reserves

reserves

Total

interests

equity

Balance at 1 January 2023 (2)

19,744

792

(1,140)

31,721

51,117

1,308

52,425

Total comprehensive income

for the financial period

Profit for the financial period

-

-

-

3,589

3,589

78

3,667

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to income statement:

Financial assets, at FVOCI

Fair value gains for the financial period

-

-

222

-

222

9

231

Reclassification of (gains)/losses to

income statement

- on disposal

-

-

(22)

-

(22)

(#)

(22)

- on impairment

-

-

8

-

8

(#)

8

Tax on net movements

-

-

(49)

-

(49)

(2)

(51)

Cash flow and other hedges

-

-

-

(22)

(22)

-

(22)

Net insurance financial result

-

-

-

(199)

(199)

(27)

(226)

Currency translation on foreign operations

-

-

-

(110)

(110)

-

(110)

Other comprehensive income of associates

-

-

109

(210)

(101)

-

(101)

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to income statement:

Currency translation on foreign operations

attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

36

36

Equity instruments, at FVOCI, net change in

-

-

2

11

13

23

36

fair value

Defined benefit plans remeasurements

-

-

-

2

2

#

2

Own credit

-

-

-

(#)

(#)

-

(#)

Total other comprehensive income, net of

-

-

270

(528)

(258)

39

(219)

tax

Total comprehensive income for the financial period

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Contributions by and distributions to owners

Transfers

Buy-back of shares held as treasury shares Dividends and distributions Share-based payments for staff costs Shares issued to non-executive directors Shares transferred to DSP Trust

Shares vested under DSP Scheme Treasury shares transferred/sold

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

Changes in non-controlling interest

Balance at 30 June 2023

Included in the balances:

Share of reserves of associates

-

-

270

3,061

3,331

117

3,448

-

(#)

-

#

-

-

-

(115)

-

-

-

(115)

-

(115)

-

-

-

(1,833)

(1,833)

(69)

(1,902)

-

4

-

-

4

-

4

#

-

-

-

#

-

#

-

(8)

-

-

(8)

-

(8)

-

113

-

-

113

-

113

104

(68)

-

-

36

-

36

(11)

41

-

(1,833)

(1,803)

(69)

(1,872)

-

-

-

(3)

(3)

(37)

(40)

19,733

833

(870)

32,946

52,642

1,319

53,961

-

-

196

3,551

3,747

-

3,747

  1. Including regulatory loss allowance reserve of S$455 million at 1 January 2023 and 30 June 2023.
  2. Certain comparative figures have been restated to reflect the balances disclosed in the Group's annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 arising from the adoption of SFRS(I)17.
  3. # represents amounts less than S$0.5 million.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

6

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - BANK

For the half year ended 30 June 2024

Share

capital and

Capital

Fair value

Revenue

Total

S$ million

other

equity

reserves (1)

reserves

reserves

equity

Balance at 1 January 2024

19,293

544

(435)

18,935

38,337

Profit for the financial period

-

-

-

3,118

3,118

Other comprehensive income

-

-

42

(50)

(8)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

42

3,068

3,110

Perpetual capital securities issued

450

-

-

-

450

Buy-back of shares for holding as treasury

(148)

-

-

-

(148)

shares

Dividends and distributions

-

-

-

(1,916)

(1,916)

Share-based payments for staff costs

-

3

-

-

3

Shares issued to non-executive directors

1

-

-

-

1

Treasury shares transferred/sold

131

-

-

-

131

Balance at 30 June 2024

19,727

547

(393)

20,087

39,968

Balance at 1 January 2023

19,744

560

(674)

17,286

36,916

Profit for the financial period

-

-

-

2,512

2,512

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(12)

(51)

(63)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(12)

2,461

2,449

Buy-back of shares for holding as treasury

(115)

-

-

-

(115)

shares

Dividends and distributions

-

-

-

(1,833)

(1,833)

Share-based payments for staff costs

-

4

-

-

4

Shares issued to non-executive directors

#

-

-

-

#

Treasury shares transferred/sold

104

-

-

-

104

Balance at 30 June 2023

19,733

564

(686)

17,914

37,525

  1. Including regulatory loss allowance reserve of S$444 million at 1 January 2024, 1 January 2023, 30 June 2024 and 30 June 2023.
  2. # represents amounts less than S$0.5 million.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

7

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

For the half year ended 30 June 2024

S$ million

1H 2024

1H 2023

(2)

Cash flows from operating activities

4,674

Profit before income tax

4,329

Adjustments for non-cash items:

313

Allowances for loans and other assets

362

Amortisation of intangible assets

47

51

Change in hedging transactions, FVTPL(1) securities and debt issued

298

(109)

Depreciation of property and equipment and interest expense on lease liabilities

212

215

Net gain on disposal of government, debt and equity securities

(16)

(38)

Net gain on disposal of property and equipment

(16)

(19)

Share-based costs

30

36

Share of results of associates, net of tax

(498)

(510)

Others

(27)

-

Operating profit before change in operating assets and liabilities

5,017

4,317

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

5,174

Deposits of non-bank customers

22,376

Deposits and balances of banks

2,575

3,749

Derivative payables and other liabilities

999

4,194

Trading portfolio liabilities

18

79

Restricted balances with central banks

2

(529)

Government securities and treasury bills

615

(5,100)

FVTPL securities

(2,917)

(1,012)

Placements with and loans to banks

1,327

(9,077)

Loans to customers

(6,860)

(2,420)

Derivative receivables and other assets

(1,501)

(4,291)

Net change in other assets and liabilities of life insurance fund

(1,433)

1,568

Cash provided by operating activities

3,016

13,854

Income tax paid

(650)

(670)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,366

13,184

Cash flows from investing activities

(31)

Net cash outflow from acquisition of subsidiary

-

Dividends from associates

14

2

Purchases of debt and equity securities

(22,607)

(11,115)

Purchases of life insurance fund investment securities

(23,131)

(22,377)

Purchases of property and equipment

(203)

(197)

Proceeds from disposal of associate

#

-

Proceeds from disposal of debt and equity securities

20,382

7,346

Proceeds from disposal of life insurance fund investment securities

23,453

21,437

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

16

21

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,107)

(4,883)

Cash flows from financing activities

(192)

Changes in non-controlling interests

(40)

Buy-back of shares for holding as treasury shares

(148)

(115)

Dividends and distributions paid

(1,958)

(1,902)

Net issue/(redemption) of other debt issued

5,005

(6,522)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(46)

(39)

Proceeds from treasury shares transferred/sold under the Bank's employee share

57

36

schemes

Redemption of subordinated debt issued

(1,352)

-

Proceeds from subordinated debt issued

1,155

-

Net proceeds from issue of perpetual capital securities

450

-

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

2,971

(8,582)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

3,230

(281)

Net currency translation adjustments

151

332

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

28,870

29,984

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June

32,251

30,035

  1. Fair value through profit or loss.
  2. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

8

