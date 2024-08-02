To Our Shareholders

The Board of Directors of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited ("OCBC") reports the following:

Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2024

Details of the financial results are in the accompanying Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Ordinary Dividend

An interim tax-exempt dividend of 44 cents (1H23: 40 cents) per share has been declared for the first half year 2024 ("1H24"). The interim dividend payout will amount to an estimated S$1,978 million (2023: S$1,798 million) or approximately 50% of the Group's net profit after tax of S$3.93 billion for 1H24.

Closure of Books

The record date is 13 August 2024. Please refer to the separate announcement titled "Notice of Books Closure and Payment of Interim One-Tier Tax Exempt Dividend on Ordinary Shares for the Financial Year Ending 31 December 2024" released by the Bank today.

Scrip Dividend Scheme

The Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme, which was approved by the Shareholders of the Bank at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 June 1996, will not be applicable to the interim dividend.

Peter Yeoh

Secretary

Singapore, 2 August 2024

More details on the results are available on the Bank's website at www.ocbc.com