To Our Shareholders
The Board of Directors of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited ("OCBC") reports the following:
Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2024
Details of the financial results are in the accompanying Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
Ordinary Dividend
An interim tax-exempt dividend of 44 cents (1H23: 40 cents) per share has been declared for the first half year 2024 ("1H24"). The interim dividend payout will amount to an estimated S$1,978 million (2023: S$1,798 million) or approximately 50% of the Group's net profit after tax of S$3.93 billion for 1H24.
Closure of Books
The record date is 13 August 2024. Please refer to the separate announcement titled "Notice of Books Closure and Payment of Interim One-Tier Tax Exempt Dividend on Ordinary Shares for the Financial Year Ending 31 December 2024" released by the Bank today.
Scrip Dividend Scheme
The Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme, which was approved by the Shareholders of the Bank at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 June 1996, will not be applicable to the interim dividend.
Peter Yeoh
Secretary
Singapore, 2 August 2024
More details on the results are available on the Bank's website at www.ocbc.com
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and its Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the Half Year ended 30 June 2024
Incorporated in Singapore Company Registration Number: 193200032W
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the half year ended 30 June 2024
GROUP
S$ million
Note
1H 2024 1H 2023 (2)
Interest income
Interest expense
Net interest income
3
Insurance service results from life insurance (1)
Net investment income from life insurance
Net insurance financial result from life insurance
Insurance service results from general insurance
Fees and commissions (net)
4
Net trading income
Other income
5
Non-interest income
Total income
Staff costs
Other operating expenses
6
Total operating expenses
Operating profit before allowances and amortisation
Amortisation of intangible assets
Allowances for loans and other assets
7
Operating profit after allowances and amortisation
Share of results of associates, net of tax
Profit before income tax
Income tax expense
Profit for the period
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share (S$)
Basic
Diluted
11,230 9,846
(6,363) (5,119)
4,867 4,727
351 358
3,322 2,625
(3,102) (2,497)
12 14
945 883
- 566
- 129
2,388 2,078
7,255 6,805
(1,851) (1,753)
- (820)
(2,719) (2,573)
4,536 4,232
- (51)
-
(362)
4,176 3,819
498 510
4,674 4,329
- (662)
4,020 3,667
3,926 3,589
94 78
4,020 3,667
- 0.79
- 0.79
- Includes insurance revenue of S$2,928 million for 1H 2024 (1H 2023: S$2,724 million) and insurance service expense
of S$2,548 million for 1H 2024 (1H 2023: S$2,354 million).
- Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
2
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the half year ended 30 June 2024
GROUP
S$ million
1H 2024
1H 2023
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement:
Financial assets, at FVOCI (1)
Fair value (losses)/gains for the period
Reclassification of (gains)/losses to income statement
- on disposal
- on impairment
Tax on net movements
Cash flow and other hedges
Currency translation on foreign operations
Other comprehensive income/(losses) of associates
Net insurance financial result
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income statement: Currency translation on foreign operations attributable to non-controllinginterests Equity instruments, at FVOCI, (1) net change in fair value
Defined benefit plans remeasurements Own credit
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
Non-controlling interests
4,020 3,667
- 231
- (22)
68
13 (51)
- (22)
59 (110)
179 (101)
46 (226)
- 36
164 36
22
- (#)
339 (219)
4,359 3,448
4,267 3,331
92 117
4,359 3,448
- Fair value through other comprehensive income.
- # represents amounts less than S$0.5 million.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
3
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
As at 30 June 2024
GROUP
BANK
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
S$ million
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
EQUITY
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
18,029
18,029
Share capital
9
18,045
18,045
Other equity instruments
1,698
1,248
1,698
1,248
Capital reserves
841
815
547
544
Fair value reserves
(178)
(439)
(393)
(435)
Revenue reserves
36,529
34,501
20,087
18,935
56,919
54,170
39,968
38,337
Non-controlling interests
1,304
1,384
-
-
Total equity
58,223
55,554
39,968
38,337
LIABILITIES
369,835
239,969
Deposits of non-bank customers
10
363,770
236,151
Deposits and balances of banks
10
13,461
10,884
10,879
8,080
Due to subsidiaries
-
-
39,523
38,828
Due to associates
295
276
220
186
Trading portfolio liabilities
212
194
89
194
Derivative payables
13,239
13,720
11,133
12,083
Other liabilities
10,051
9,156
4,489
3,565
Current tax payables
1,027
1,037
670
721
Deferred tax liabilities
11
800
636
118
106
Debt issued
32,304
26,553
30,832
25,721
Insurance contract liabilities and other
441,224
426,226
337,922
325,635
99,443
99,644
-
-
liabilities for life insurance funds
Total liabilities
540,667
525,870
337,922
325,635
Total equity and liabilities
598,890
581,424
377,890
363,972
ASSETS
37,666
34,161
Cash and placements with central banks
34,286
28,450
Singapore government treasury bills and
17,359
19,165
15,937
17,832
securities
Other government treasury bills and
27,658
26,465
10,349
10,804
securities
Placements with and loans to banks
36,833
38,051
26,735
28,773
Loans to customers
12
299,980
292,754
215,317
207,508
Debt and equity securities
42,348
36,591
25,734
22,432
Derivative receivables
13,678
12,976
11,504
11,417
Other assets
8,436
7,278
4,182
3,463
Deferred tax assets
638
586
203
133
Associates
7,510
7,003
2,238
2,241
Subsidiaries
-
-
28,301
27,701
Property, plant and equipment
3,490
3,528
890
882
Investment property
739
723
472
469
Goodwill and other intangible assets
4,504
4,501
1,867
1,867
500,839
483,907
377,890
363,972
Investment securities for life insurance funds
90,360
89,570
-
-
Other assets for life insurance funds
7,691
7,947
-
-
Total assets
598,890
581,424
377,890
363,972
Net asset value per ordinary share - S$
12.29
11.77
8.51
8.25
OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
17,342
13,392
Contingent liabilities
18,484
14,366
Commitments
197,762
187,771
129,276
120,247
Derivative financial instruments
1,374,733
1,288,523
1,064,145
967,912
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
4
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP
For the half year ended 30 June 2024
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
Non-
Share capital
Capital
Fair
Revenue
Total
and other
value
controlling
S$ million
equity
reserves (1)
reserves
reserves
Total
interests
equity
Balance at 1 January 2024
19,293
815
(439)
34,501
54,170
1,384
55,554
Total comprehensive income
for the financial period
-
-
-
3,926
3,926
94
4,020
Profit for the financial period
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
to income statement:
Financial assets, at FVOCI
-
-
(18)
-
(18)
(17)
(35)
Fair value losses for the financial period
Reclassification of (gains)/losses to
income statement
-
-
(7)
-
(7)
3
(4)
- on disposal
- on impairment
-
-
6
-
6
(#)
6
Tax on net movements
-
-
10
-
10
3
13
Cash flow and other hedges
-
-
-
(76)
(76)
-
(76)
Net insurance financial result
-
-
-
41
41
5
46
Currency translation on foreign operations
-
-
-
59
59
-
59
Other comprehensive income of associates
-
-
145
34
179
-
179
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to income statement:
Currency translation on foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
(15)
attributable to non-controlling interests
Equity instruments, at FVOCI, net change in
-
-
125
20
145
19
164
fair value
Defined benefit plans remeasurements
-
-
-
2
2
#
2
Own credit
-
-
-
(#)
(#)
-
(#)
Total other comprehensive income, net of
-
-
261
80
341
(2)
339
tax
Total comprehensive income for the financial period
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Contributions by and distributions to owners
Transfers
Buy-back of shares for holding as treasury shares
Dividends and distributions Perpetual capital securities issued Share-based payments for staff costs Shares issued to non-executive directors Shares transferred to DSP Trust Shares vested under DSP Scheme Treasury shares transferred/sold
Total contributions by and distributions to owners
Changes in non-controlling interest
Balance at 30 June 2024
-
-
261
4,006
4,267
92
4,359
-
(#)
-
#
-
-
-
(148)
-
-
-
(148)
-
(148)
-
-
-
(1,916)
(1,916)
(42)
(1,958)
450
-
-
-
450
-
450
-
3
-
-
3
-
3
1
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
(9)
-
-
(9)
-
(9)
-
106
-
-
106
-
106
131
(74)
-
-
57
-
57
434
26
-
(1,916)
(1,456)
(42)
(1,498)
-
-
-
(62)
(62)
(130)
(192)
19,727
841
(178)
36,529
56,919
1,304
58,223
Included in the balances:
-
-
380
4,297
4,677
-
4,677
Share of reserves of associates
- Including regulatory loss allowance reserve of S$455 million at 1 January 2024 and 30 June 2024.
- # represents amounts less than S$0.5 million.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
5
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP
For the half year ended 30 June 2024
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
Non-
Share capital
Capital
Fair
Revenue
Total
and other
value
controlling
S$ million
equity
reserves (1)
reserves
reserves
Total
interests
equity
Balance at 1 January 2023 (2)
19,744
792
(1,140)
31,721
51,117
1,308
52,425
Total comprehensive income
for the financial period
Profit for the financial period
-
-
-
3,589
3,589
78
3,667
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
to income statement:
Financial assets, at FVOCI
Fair value gains for the financial period
-
-
222
-
222
9
231
Reclassification of (gains)/losses to
income statement
- on disposal
-
-
(22)
-
(22)
(#)
(22)
- on impairment
-
-
8
-
8
(#)
8
Tax on net movements
-
-
(49)
-
(49)
(2)
(51)
Cash flow and other hedges
-
-
-
(22)
(22)
-
(22)
Net insurance financial result
-
-
-
(199)
(199)
(27)
(226)
Currency translation on foreign operations
-
-
-
(110)
(110)
-
(110)
Other comprehensive income of associates
-
-
109
(210)
(101)
-
(101)
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to income statement:
Currency translation on foreign operations
attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
36
36
Equity instruments, at FVOCI, net change in
-
-
2
11
13
23
36
fair value
Defined benefit plans remeasurements
-
-
-
2
2
#
2
Own credit
-
-
-
(#)
(#)
-
(#)
Total other comprehensive income, net of
-
-
270
(528)
(258)
39
(219)
tax
Total comprehensive income for the financial period
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Contributions by and distributions to owners
Transfers
Buy-back of shares held as treasury shares Dividends and distributions Share-based payments for staff costs Shares issued to non-executive directors Shares transferred to DSP Trust
Shares vested under DSP Scheme Treasury shares transferred/sold
Total contributions by and distributions to owners
Changes in non-controlling interest
Balance at 30 June 2023
Included in the balances:
Share of reserves of associates
-
-
270
3,061
3,331
117
3,448
-
(#)
-
#
-
-
-
(115)
-
-
-
(115)
-
(115)
-
-
-
(1,833)
(1,833)
(69)
(1,902)
-
4
-
-
4
-
4
#
-
-
-
#
-
#
-
(8)
-
-
(8)
-
(8)
-
113
-
-
113
-
113
104
(68)
-
-
36
-
36
(11)
41
-
(1,833)
(1,803)
(69)
(1,872)
-
-
-
(3)
(3)
(37)
(40)
19,733
833
(870)
32,946
52,642
1,319
53,961
-
-
196
3,551
3,747
-
3,747
- Including regulatory loss allowance reserve of S$455 million at 1 January 2023 and 30 June 2023.
- Certain comparative figures have been restated to reflect the balances disclosed in the Group's annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 arising from the adoption of SFRS(I)17.
- # represents amounts less than S$0.5 million.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
6
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - BANK
For the half year ended 30 June 2024
Share
capital and
Capital
Fair value
Revenue
Total
S$ million
other
equity
reserves (1)
reserves
reserves
equity
Balance at 1 January 2024
19,293
544
(435)
18,935
38,337
Profit for the financial period
-
-
-
3,118
3,118
Other comprehensive income
-
-
42
(50)
(8)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
42
3,068
3,110
Perpetual capital securities issued
450
-
-
-
450
Buy-back of shares for holding as treasury
(148)
-
-
-
(148)
shares
Dividends and distributions
-
-
-
(1,916)
(1,916)
Share-based payments for staff costs
-
3
-
-
3
Shares issued to non-executive directors
1
-
-
-
1
Treasury shares transferred/sold
131
-
-
-
131
Balance at 30 June 2024
19,727
547
(393)
20,087
39,968
Balance at 1 January 2023
19,744
560
(674)
17,286
36,916
Profit for the financial period
-
-
-
2,512
2,512
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(12)
(51)
(63)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(12)
2,461
2,449
Buy-back of shares for holding as treasury
(115)
-
-
-
(115)
shares
Dividends and distributions
-
-
-
(1,833)
(1,833)
Share-based payments for staff costs
-
4
-
-
4
Shares issued to non-executive directors
#
-
-
-
#
Treasury shares transferred/sold
104
-
-
-
104
Balance at 30 June 2023
19,733
564
(686)
17,914
37,525
- Including regulatory loss allowance reserve of S$444 million at 1 January 2024, 1 January 2023, 30 June 2024 and 30 June 2023.
- # represents amounts less than S$0.5 million.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
7
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
For the half year ended 30 June 2024
S$ million
1H 2024
1H 2023
(2)
Cash flows from operating activities
4,674
Profit before income tax
4,329
Adjustments for non-cash items:
313
Allowances for loans and other assets
362
Amortisation of intangible assets
47
51
Change in hedging transactions, FVTPL(1) securities and debt issued
298
(109)
Depreciation of property and equipment and interest expense on lease liabilities
212
215
Net gain on disposal of government, debt and equity securities
(16)
(38)
Net gain on disposal of property and equipment
(16)
(19)
Share-based costs
30
36
Share of results of associates, net of tax
(498)
(510)
Others
(27)
-
Operating profit before change in operating assets and liabilities
5,017
4,317
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
5,174
Deposits of non-bank customers
22,376
Deposits and balances of banks
2,575
3,749
Derivative payables and other liabilities
999
4,194
Trading portfolio liabilities
18
79
Restricted balances with central banks
2
(529)
Government securities and treasury bills
615
(5,100)
FVTPL securities
(2,917)
(1,012)
Placements with and loans to banks
1,327
(9,077)
Loans to customers
(6,860)
(2,420)
Derivative receivables and other assets
(1,501)
(4,291)
Net change in other assets and liabilities of life insurance fund
(1,433)
1,568
Cash provided by operating activities
3,016
13,854
Income tax paid
(650)
(670)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,366
13,184
Cash flows from investing activities
(31)
Net cash outflow from acquisition of subsidiary
-
Dividends from associates
14
2
Purchases of debt and equity securities
(22,607)
(11,115)
Purchases of life insurance fund investment securities
(23,131)
(22,377)
Purchases of property and equipment
(203)
(197)
Proceeds from disposal of associate
#
-
Proceeds from disposal of debt and equity securities
20,382
7,346
Proceeds from disposal of life insurance fund investment securities
23,453
21,437
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
16
21
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,107)
(4,883)
Cash flows from financing activities
(192)
Changes in non-controlling interests
(40)
Buy-back of shares for holding as treasury shares
(148)
(115)
Dividends and distributions paid
(1,958)
(1,902)
Net issue/(redemption) of other debt issued
5,005
(6,522)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(46)
(39)
Proceeds from treasury shares transferred/sold under the Bank's employee share
57
36
schemes
Redemption of subordinated debt issued
(1,352)
-
Proceeds from subordinated debt issued
1,155
-
Net proceeds from issue of perpetual capital securities
450
-
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
2,971
(8,582)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
3,230
(281)
Net currency translation adjustments
151
332
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
28,870
29,984
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June
32,251
30,035
- Fair value through profit or loss.
- Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
8
