Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O39   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED

(O39)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oversea Chinese Banking : Global equity funds see biggest weekly inflows in nearly 2 months-Lipper

08/20/2021 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Spire CEO Peter Platzer walks on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during their listing in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Global equity funds lured their biggest weekly inflows in two months in the week ended Aug. 18, bolstered by strong corporate earnings and sustained hopes of an economic recovery.

According to Lipper data, global equity funds received $19.64 billion, the biggest inflow since late June.

U.S. equity funds attracted the majority of the money, securing inflows worth $13.3 billion, while Europe and Asian equity funds lagged, bagging just $4.5 billion and $0.5 billion respectively.

The majority of inflows going to North America was likely "a defensive measure towards burgeoning risk from the East", said OCBC in a report.

Asia's lacklustre flows came due to a turmoil in Afghanistan and fresh concerns about an economic slowdown in China, where industrial production and retail sales missed forecasts in July.

Graphic: Fund flows into global equities bonds and money markets, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbpgnnbwrvq/Fund%20flows%20into%20global%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20markets.jpg

Chinese equity funds faced outflows worth $341 million in the week. [B9N2OQ054]

By sector, financial sector funds lured $1.46 billion, the biggest in 10 weeks. Tech sector funds, on the other hand, recorded outflows worth $666 million, after five consecutive weeks of inflows.

Global bond funds received a net $11.3 billion, which was their fourth consecutive weekly inflow.

Global money market funds, however, witnessed outflows for the first time in five weeks, as investors favoured riskier stocks markets.

Graphic: Global fund flows into equity sectors,

Among commodity funds, precious metal funds faced outflows worth $675 million, the biggest weekly outflow in more than four months, as gold prices slumped to a more than four-month low last week.

Graphic: Global bond funds' flows in the week ended Aug 18, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gdvzyydngpw/Global%20bond%20funds'%20flows%20in%20the%20week%20ended%20Aug%2018.jpg

An analysis of 23,767 emerging market funds showed investors bought a net $1.14 billion in equity funds, a 56% increase from the previous week's inflows, but sold $158 million in bond funds.

Graphic: Fund flows into EM equities and bonds,

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
All news about OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
06:38aOVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Global equity funds see biggest weekly inflows in near..
RE
06:24aEMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
08/17OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC Bank, partnering with Eco-Business, launches OCBC..
PU
08/16EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
08/11OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC Deputy President to Retire
MT
08/10OCBC Announces Management Changes
CI
08/10EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
08/05OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC Prices $369 Million Worth of Australian-Denominat..
MT
08/05Singapore's DBS bets on post-pandemic recovery, profit up on lower credit cos..
RE
08/04EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Notice of Use of Treasury Shares
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 749 M 7 885 M 7 885 M
Net income 2021 4 943 M 3 626 M 3 626 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 4,36%
Capitalization 52 575 M 38 545 M 38 569 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 29 622
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,66 SGD
Average target price 13,93 SGD
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pik Kuen Wong Chief Executive Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Khiang Tong Lim Group COO, Head-Operations & Technology
Loretta Yuen EVP, Head-Group Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED15.90%38 545
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.44%461 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.60%338 195
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%241 199
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.36%202 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.56%194 028