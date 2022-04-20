Oversea Chinese Banking : OCBC AGM Responses to substantial and relevant questions from Shareholders and SIAS 20 April 2022 (280KB)

OCBC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 22 APRIL 2022

A. Corporate Strategy

Question 1

How does OCBC plan to move forward to grow and capture opportunities in the coming years? What are the challenges in the current operating environment and how is OCBC managing them?

We have refined our strategic priorities and refreshed our corporate strategy, as set out in our 2021 Annual Report.

Our strategic priorities are:

• Seizing opportunities and unlocking value from Asia's growth

• Accelerating digital transformation

• Forging a "One Group" integrated approach to further elevate customer experience, boost efficiency, capture synergies and manage risks prudently

• Driving sustainability and integrating ESG across the Group

We will pursue the growth opportunities arising from Asia's growth and Covid-19-driven acceleration of economic, social and digital trends that will impact the banking industry. OCBC is well-placed to capture rising Asian wealth, support ASEAN-Greater China business flows, drive sustainability and pursue opportunities in high-growth industries. We will also accelerate investments in digitalisation, business transformation and our talent pool, and continue to build on our capital and risk management strengths.

We are hopeful that the operating environment will improve as Covid-19 evolves into a more liveable endemic, but remain cautious of risks arising from new virus variants and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict which heightened geopolitical tensions. We expect that the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe will negatively impact global economic growth, and raise inflationary pressures as a result of the sharp increases in energy and commodity prices. The conflict and sanctions will also place further pressure on the already strained supply chains and potentially disrupt trade settlements and capital flows. As monetary policy transitions towards normalisation in the United States, the contractionary effects of higher interest rates may also hamper global output growth.

We are watchful of the emerging and evolving risks arising from these challenges. The strong foundation laid over the years, together with our diversified franchise backed by OCBC's strong capital, liquidity and funding position, will enable us to navigate through these challenges while pursuing balanced and sustained growth.

B.

Business Performance and Operating Environment

Question 1

Why did net profit for OCBC in the fourth quarter of 2021 drop compared to a year ago?

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("4Q21") of S$973 million was 14% below the previous year, largely due to higher operating expenses and allowances set aside for impaired assets, which more than offset a rise in income.

The 3% income growth in 4Q21 was driven by higher net interest income, spurred by a 6% growth in assets, and a rise in fee income and profit from insurance.

The higher operating expenses and allowances in 4Q21 are explained in Question 2 and Question 3 below respectively.

Question 2

Can you explain the increase in operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021?

Operating expenses of S$1.29 billion in 4Q21 were 15% higher from a year ago. This was largely driven by an increase in staff costs linked to strategic expansion and business activity growth, as well as the absence of government job support grants in 4Q21.

On a full year basis, our cost-to-income ratio was 45.0% as compared to 43.8% in 2020.

Question 3

Please explain the main drivers for the net allowances of S$317 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as set out in slide 16 of OCBC's FY21 results presentation.

Net allowances of S$317 million in 4Q21 were largely set aside for syndicated project financing loans in Greater China and other overseas markets due to delays in large-scale projects. The delays were mainly caused by supply chain disruption, such as manpower and logistics issues, primarily on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

B.

Business Performance and Operating Environment (continued)

Question 4

What is the impact to OCBC's bottomline from providing green and sustainable loans as compared to non-green loans?

OCBC remains committed in our drive for sustainability in support of the global transition to a low-carbon economy. We continue to develop more innovative sustainable finance solutions and expand our product offerings to better serve our customers' sustainability ambitions. OCBC has increased its sustainable finance commitment in recent years with pricing in line with the market. We also earn fee income when we originate bonds and loans for distribution.

Question 5

What is the beneficial impact of interest rate hikes to OCBC?

An increase in interest rates (on its own without considering other factors) would have a positive impact on our net interest income and net interest margin as our loans tend to reprice faster than deposits.

As set out on page 211 of our 2021 Annual Report, based on a 100 basis point parallel rise in yield curves on the Group's exposure to major currencies i.e. Singapore Dollar, United States Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit, net interest income is estimated to increase by S$669 million, or approximately +11.4% of OCBC's 2021 net interest income.

Question 6

Page 211 of the Annual Report specifies the impact of rise/fall in interest rates. It attributes the impact from repricing mismatches of asset and liabilities. Will the repricing mismatch be resolved once the interest rate stabilises and how long does it take for a complete mismatch resolution to occur from the point in which interest rate stabilises?

The repricing mismatches reflect the interest rate profile of OCBC's assets and liabilities. Our loans have shorter interest rate reset tenors on average, when compared to deposits. The difference in reset tenors gives rise to the repricing mismatches, which will remain as long as OCBC's assets and liabilities maintain this interest rate profile. As such, the repricing mismatches are structural and not related to market interest rate movements.

B.

Business Performance and Operating Environment (continued)

Question 7

How have OCBC's operations been affected by the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in mainland China and Hong Kong SAR? What is OCBC's exposures to mainland China's real estate sector?

There has been no interruption in the provision of banking services in our mainland China and Hong Kong SAR operations. We are monitoring the situation closely and the impact is currently assessed to be manageable. We have temporarily closed some branches, and we continue to ensure the safety of our employees and are in contact with our customers to monitor the situation on the ground.

We are watchful of the impact coming from prolonged movement restrictions and supply chain disruption. We will continue to proactively take steps to manage the evolving risks arising from the pandemic in the region.

Nonetheless, Greater China is a key and important market for OCBC. The longer-term outlook and prospects of expanding capital, investment and wealth flows between ASEAN and Greater China are positive.

As disclosed in slide 20 of our FY21 results presentation, loans to mainland China were S$7 billion as at 31 December 2021. Of these, approximately one-third are corporate real estate sector loans, largely comprising lending to our network customers.

Question 8

What is OCBC's exposure to Ukraine and Russia?

Our business is predominantly in Asia, and our international branches serve mainly our network customers. As such, our exposures to Ukraine and Russia are minimal. We are watching the situation very closely and are committed to complying with all applicable sanctions and regulations in all jurisdictions that we operate in.