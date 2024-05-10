Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
Pillar 3 Disclosures
(OCBC Group - As at 31 March 2024)
Incorporated in Singapore
Company Registration Number: 193200032W
Table of Contents
1.
Introduction
3
2.
Key Metrics
4
3.
Leverage Ratio
5
3.1
Leverage Ratio Summary Comparison Table
5
3.2
Leverage Ratio Common Disclosure Table
5
4.
Overview of Risk Weighted Assets
6
5.
RWA Flow Statement for Credit Risk Exposures
7
6.
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
7
1. INTRODUCTION
This document presents the information in accordance with Pillar 3 ("P3") disclosure requirements under Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") Notice 637 on Risk Based Capital Adequacy Requirements for banks incorporated in Singapore. The P3 requirements specify reporting templates for most of the quantitative disclosures to enable market participants to better compare the capital adequacy and risk profile across banks via improved consistency in public disclosure.
For purpose of the quarterly disclosure for OCBC Group ("Group") as at 31 March 2024, explanations of the drivers behind significant differences between reporting periods for the respective sections are provided where appropriate. The disclosure on the RWA flow statements for the following are omitted as there is no exposure treated under these approaches:
- Counterparty Credit Risk ("CCR") under the Internal Models Method ("IMM")
- Market Risk exposures under the Internal Models Approach ("IMA")
2. KEY METRICS
The table below provides an overview of the Group's prudential regulatory metrics, as stipulated by MAS Notice 637.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
(e)
Mar-24Dec-23Sep-23Jun-23Mar-23
Available Capital (S$ million)
1
CET1 Capital
39,534
37,685
36,248
36,664
36,926
2
Tier 1 Capital
41,269
38,970
37,532
38,397
38,657
3
Total Capital
45,119
42,738
41,367
42,164
42,629
Risk Weighted Assets (S$ million)
4
Total RWA
244,678
236,694
245,085
237,484
231,888
Risk-based Capital Ratios as a percentage of RWA (%)
5
CET1 Ratio
16.2
15.9
14.8
15.4
15.9
6
Tier 1 Ratio
16.9
16.5
15.3
16.2
16.7
7
Total Capital Ratio
18.4
18.1
16.9
17.8
18.4
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage
of RWA (%)
8
Capital conservation buffer requirement
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
9
Countercyclical buffer requirement
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.2
10
Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements
-
-
-
-
-
11
Total of Bank CET1 specific requirements 1/
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.7
2.7
12
CET1 available after meeting the Reporting Bank's
8.4
8.1
6.9
7.8
8.4
minimum capital requirements
Leverage Ratio (S$ million)
13
Total Leverage Ratio exposure measure
567,695
543,936
549,579
540,863
529,105
14
Leverage Ratio (%) 2/
7.3
7.2
6.8
7.1
7.3
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (S$ million) 3/
15
Total High Quality Liquid Assets
85,611
81,368
87,400
84,862
80,359
16
Total net cash outflow
58,785
56,145
55,253
51,791
52,848
17
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%)
146
145
159
164
152
Net Stable Funding Ratio (S$ million)
18
Total available stable funding
301,939
295,181
298,113
300,546
297,412
19
Total required stable funding
262,011
254,966
256,050
252,946
247,699
20
Net Stable Funding Ratio (%)
115
116
116
119
120
1/ Sum of rows 8, 9 and 10
2/ Computed by row 2 / row 13
3/ Reported as simple averages of daily observations for the respective quarter
3. LEVERAGE RATIO
3.1 Leverage Ratio Summary Comparison Table
Amount
1
Item
(S$'m)
31 Mar 2024
1
Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements
597,177
2
Adjustment for investments in entities that are consolidated for accounting
(108,822)
purposes but are outside the regulatory scope of consolidation
3
Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet in accordance with
0
the Accounting Standards but excluded from the calculation of exposure measure
4
Adjustment for derivative transactions
27,044
5
Adjustment for SFTs
245
6
Adjustment for off-balance sheet items
61,673
7
Other adjustments
(9,622)
8
Exposure measure
567,695
3.2 Leverage Ratio Common Disclosure Table
Item
Amount1 (S$'m)
31 Mar 2024
31 Dec 2023
Exposure measures of on-balance sheet items
1
On-balance sheet items (excluding derivative transactions and SFTs, but including
467,753
454,417
on-balance sheet collateral for derivative transactions or SFTs)
2
Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital
(9,622)
(9,549)
3
Total exposures measures of on-balance sheet items
458,131
444,868
(excluding derivative transactions and SFTs)
Derivative exposure measures
4
Replacement cost associated with all derivative transactions (net of the eligible cash
14,907
13,643
portion of variation margins)
5
Potential future exposure associated with all derivative transactions
25,487
23,026
6
Gross-up for derivative collaterals provided where deducted from the balance sheet
-
-
assets in accordance with the Accounting Standards
7
Deductions of receivables for the cash portion of variation margins provided in
-
-
derivative transactions
8
CCP leg of trade exposures excluded
-
-
9
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
221
187
10
Further adjustments in effective notional amounts and deductions from potential
-
-
future exposures of written credit derivatives
11
Total derivative exposure measures
40,615
36,856
SFT exposure measures
12
Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of accounting netting), after adjusting for
7,031
6,949
sales accounting
13
Eligible netting of cash payables and cash receivables
-
-
14
SFT counterparty exposures
245
356
15
SFT exposure measures where a Reporting Bank acts as an agent in the SFTs
-
-
16
Total SFT exposure measures
7,276
7,305
Exposure measures of off-balance sheet items
17
Off-balance sheet items at notional amount
232,559
223,737
18
Adjustments for calculation of exposure measures of off-balance sheet items
(170,886)
(168,830)
19
Total exposure measures of off-balance sheet items
61,673
54,907
Capital and Total exposures
20
Tier 1 capital
41,269
38,970
21
Total exposures
567,695
543,936
Leverage Ratio
22
Leverage ratio
7.3%
7.2%
1Computed using quarter-end balances
SFT: Securities Financing Transactions
CCP: Central Counterparty
4. OVERVIEW OF RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS
The table below provides an overview of the Group's total RWA, broken down by the approaches with which the RWA are computed, as stipulated by MAS Notice 637. The increase in total RWA in the first quarter of 2024 was mainly attributed to Corporate loan growth.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Minimal Capital
RWA
Requirements 1/
S$ million
Mar-24
Dec-23
Mar-24
1
Credit Risk (excluding Counterparty Credit Risk)
194,453
189,867
19,445
2
Of which: Standardised Approach
26,387
25,915
2,639
3
Of which: Foundation Internal Ratings-Based Approach (F-IRBA)
151,894
147,843
15,189
4
Of which: Supervisory Slotting Approach
3,339
3,367
334
5
Of which: Advanced Internal Ratings-Based Approach (A-IRBA)
12,833
12,742
1,283
6
Credit Risk: Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR)
4,762
4,469
477
7
Of which: SA-CCR
3,837
3,454
384
8
Of which: Internal Models Method
-
-
-
9
Of which: Other CCR
460
350
46
9a
Of which: Central Counterparties (CCP)
465
665
47
10
Credit Valuation Adjustments (CVA)
2,964
2,814
296
11
Equity exposures under Simple Risk Weight Method
-
-
-
11a
Equity exposures under Internal Models Method
-
-
-
12
Equity investments in funds - Look Through Approach
159
117
16
13
Equity investments in funds - Mandate-Based Approach
168
142
17
14
Equity investments in funds - Fall Back Approach
34
43
3
14a
Equity investments in funds - Partial Use of an Approach
125
127
13
15
Unsettled Transactions
#
#
#
16
Securitisation exposures in banking book
-
-
-
17
Of which: SEC-IRBA
-
-
-
18
Of which: SEC-ERBA, including IAA
-
-
-
19
Of which: SEC-SA
-
-
-
20
Market Risk
11,793
9,850
1,179
21
Of which: Standardised Approach
11,793
9,850
1,179
22
Of which: Internal Models Approach
-
-
-
23
Operational Risk
19,088
18,624
1,909
24
Credit RWA pursuant to paragraph 6.1.3(p)(iii) 2/
11,132
10,641
1,113
25
Floor Adjustment
-
-
-
26
Total
244,678
236,694
24,468
1/ Minimum capital requirements are calculated at 10% of RWA
2/ Refers to Credit RWA attributed to investments in the ordinary shares of unconsolidated major stake companies that are financial institutions, within the prescribed threshold amount in accordance with MAS Notice 637 paragraph 6.1.3 (p)(iii)
# Represents amounts of less than $0.5 million
5. RWA FLOW STATEMENT FOR CREDIT RISK EXPOSURES
This table provides an overview of the quarter-on-quarter movement of Credit RWA ("CRWA") attributed to the key drivers from rows 2 to 8.
The increase in CRWA during first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to Corporate loan growth.
(a)
S$ million
RWA
1
RWA as at 31 December 2023 1/
163,952
2
Asset Size 2/
4,667
3
Asset Quality 3/
(1,533)
4
Model Updates
-
5
Methodology and Policy
-
6
Acquisitions and Disposals
-
7
Foreign exchange movements 4/
980
8
Other
-
9
RWA as at 31 March 2024 1/
168,066
(1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8)
1/ Refers to RWA of Credit Risk (excluding Counterparty Credit Risk) exposures under IRB Approach and Supervisory Slotting Approach
2/ Refers to organic changes in book size and composition (origination of new businesses and maturing loans), excluding acquisitions and disposal of entities 3/ Refers to changes in the assessed quality of the bank's assets due to changes in borrower risk, residual maturity or similar effects
4/ Refers to changes driven by market movements such as foreign exchange movements
6. LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO
The Group is subjected to the Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") requirements under the MAS Notice 649. Starting from 1 January 2019, the Group is required to maintain daily all-currency and Singapore dollar ("SGD") LCR of at least 100% on an ongoing basis.
LCR aims to ensure that a Bank maintains an adequate level of unencumbered High Quality Liquid Assets ("HQLA") that can be quickly and easily converted into cash to meet any liquidity needs for a 30-calendar day liquidity stress scenario.
6. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (continued)
The following quarterly disclosures are made pursuant to the MAS Notice 651 "Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure".
For 1Q24, the average SGD and all-currency LCRs for the Group were 292% and 146% respectively. Compared to 4Q23, the average SGD LCR decreased by 63 percentage points largely driven by an increase in net cash outflow. The average all-currency LCR increased by 1 percentage point due to an increase in HQLA.
The Group continues to focus on acquiring stable deposits and on maintaining a mix of HQLA comprising mainly of Level 1 central bank reserves and liquid sovereign bonds. The Asset & Liability Management Desk in Global Markets manages the day-to-day liquidity needs of the Group and is subject to liquidity limits and triggers that serve as risk control on the Group's liquidity exposure.
Average Group All Currency LCR for 1Q24
The data presented in the quantitative disclosure are simple averages of daily observations over the quarter. The number of data points in calculating the average figures is 91.
Group - ALL Currency (S$m)
Total Unweighted Value
Total Weighted Value
(average)
(average)
HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS
1
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
85,611
CASH OUTFLOWS
2
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which:
178,108
15,144
3
Stable deposits
51,791
2,590
4
Less stable deposits
126,317
12,555
5
Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:
125,402
61,431
6
Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of cooperative
37,392
9,016
banks
7
Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
78,008
42,413
8
Unsecured debt
10,002
10,002
9
Secured wholesale funding
1,020
10
Additional requirements, of which:
53,980
15,465
11
Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements
10,217
10,103
12
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products
-
-
13
Credit and liquidity facilities
43,763
5,362
14
Other contractual funding obligations
1,485
1,485
15
Other contingent funding obligations
17,854
536
16
TOTAL CASH OUTFLOWS
95,081
CASH INFLOWS
17
Secured lending (eg reverse repos)
3,392
1,319
18
Inflows from fully performing exposures
41,360
25,445
19
Other cash inflows
9,602
9,532
20
TOTAL CASH INFLOWS
54,354
36,296
TOTAL ADJUSTED VALUE
21
TOTAL HQLA
85,611
22
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOWS
58,785
23
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)
146
6. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (continued)
Average Group SGD LCR for 1Q24
The data presented in the quantitative disclosure are simple averages of daily observations over the quarter. The number of data points in calculating the average figures is 91.
Group - SGD (S$m)
Total Unweighted Value
Total Weighted Value
(average)
(average)
HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS
1
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
42,549
CASH OUTFLOWS
2
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which:
100,720
7,891
3
Stable deposits
43,610
2,181
4
Less stable deposits
57,110
5,711
5
Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:
27,285
10,524
6
Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of cooperative
11,687
2,830
banks
7
Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
15,570
7,665
8
Unsecured debt
28
28
9
Secured wholesale funding
-
10
Additional requirements, of which:
27,350
13,921
11
Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements
12,489
12,489
12
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products
-
-
13
Credit and liquidity facilities
14,861
1,432
14
Other contractual funding obligations
1,001
1,001
15
Other contingent funding obligations
2,172
65
16
TOTAL CASH OUTFLOWS
33,402
CASH INFLOWS
17
Secured lending (eg reverse repos)
892
3
18
Inflows from fully performing exposures
5,593
3,230
19
Other cash inflows
15,469
15,439
20
TOTAL CASH INFLOWS
21,954
18,672
TOTAL ADJUSTED VALUE
21
TOTAL HQLA
42,549
22
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOWS
14,730
23
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)
292
Pillar 3 Disclosures March 2024
9
