Table of Contents 1. Introduction 3 2. Key Metrics 4 3. Leverage Ratio 5 3.1 Leverage Ratio Summary Comparison Table 5 3.2 Leverage Ratio Common Disclosure Table 5 4. Overview of Risk Weighted Assets 6 5. RWA Flow Statement for Credit Risk Exposures 7 6. Liquidity Coverage Ratio 7 Pillar 3 Disclosures March 2024 2

1. INTRODUCTION This document presents the information in accordance with Pillar 3 ("P3") disclosure requirements under Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") Notice 637 on Risk Based Capital Adequacy Requirements for banks incorporated in Singapore. The P3 requirements specify reporting templates for most of the quantitative disclosures to enable market participants to better compare the capital adequacy and risk profile across banks via improved consistency in public disclosure. For purpose of the quarterly disclosure for OCBC Group ("Group") as at 31 March 2024, explanations of the drivers behind significant differences between reporting periods for the respective sections are provided where appropriate. The disclosure on the RWA flow statements for the following are omitted as there is no exposure treated under these approaches: Counterparty Credit Risk ("CCR") under the Internal Models Method ("IMM")

Market Risk exposures under the Internal Models Approach ("IMA") Pillar 3 Disclosures March 2024 3

2. KEY METRICS The table below provides an overview of the Group's prudential regulatory metrics, as stipulated by MAS Notice 637. (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) Mar-24Dec-23Sep-23Jun-23Mar-23 Available Capital (S$ million) 1 CET1 Capital 39,534 37,685 36,248 36,664 36,926 2 Tier 1 Capital 41,269 38,970 37,532 38,397 38,657 3 Total Capital 45,119 42,738 41,367 42,164 42,629 Risk Weighted Assets (S$ million) 4 Total RWA 244,678 236,694 245,085 237,484 231,888 Risk-based Capital Ratios as a percentage of RWA (%) 5 CET1 Ratio 16.2 15.9 14.8 15.4 15.9 6 Tier 1 Ratio 16.9 16.5 15.3 16.2 16.7 7 Total Capital Ratio 18.4 18.1 16.9 17.8 18.4 Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA (%) 8 Capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 9 Countercyclical buffer requirement 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 10 Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements - - - - - 11 Total of Bank CET1 specific requirements 1/ 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.7 12 CET1 available after meeting the Reporting Bank's 8.4 8.1 6.9 7.8 8.4 minimum capital requirements Leverage Ratio (S$ million) 13 Total Leverage Ratio exposure measure 567,695 543,936 549,579 540,863 529,105 14 Leverage Ratio (%) 2/ 7.3 7.2 6.8 7.1 7.3 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (S$ million) 3/ 15 Total High Quality Liquid Assets 85,611 81,368 87,400 84,862 80,359 16 Total net cash outflow 58,785 56,145 55,253 51,791 52,848 17 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) 146 145 159 164 152 Net Stable Funding Ratio (S$ million) 18 Total available stable funding 301,939 295,181 298,113 300,546 297,412 19 Total required stable funding 262,011 254,966 256,050 252,946 247,699 20 Net Stable Funding Ratio (%) 115 116 116 119 120 1/ Sum of rows 8, 9 and 10 2/ Computed by row 2 / row 13 3/ Reported as simple averages of daily observations for the respective quarter Pillar 3 Disclosures March 2024 4

3. LEVERAGE RATIO 3.1 Leverage Ratio Summary Comparison Table Amount 1 Item (S$'m) 31 Mar 2024 1 Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements 597,177 2 Adjustment for investments in entities that are consolidated for accounting (108,822) purposes but are outside the regulatory scope of consolidation 3 Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet in accordance with 0 the Accounting Standards but excluded from the calculation of exposure measure 4 Adjustment for derivative transactions 27,044 5 Adjustment for SFTs 245 6 Adjustment for off-balance sheet items 61,673 7 Other adjustments (9,622) 8 Exposure measure 567,695 3.2 Leverage Ratio Common Disclosure Table Item Amount1 (S$'m) 31 Mar 2024 31 Dec 2023 Exposure measures of on-balance sheet items 1 On-balance sheet items (excluding derivative transactions and SFTs, but including 467,753 454,417 on-balance sheet collateral for derivative transactions or SFTs) 2 Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital (9,622) (9,549) 3 Total exposures measures of on-balance sheet items 458,131 444,868 (excluding derivative transactions and SFTs) Derivative exposure measures 4 Replacement cost associated with all derivative transactions (net of the eligible cash 14,907 13,643 portion of variation margins) 5 Potential future exposure associated with all derivative transactions 25,487 23,026 6 Gross-up for derivative collaterals provided where deducted from the balance sheet - - assets in accordance with the Accounting Standards 7 Deductions of receivables for the cash portion of variation margins provided in - - derivative transactions 8 CCP leg of trade exposures excluded - - 9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives 221 187 10 Further adjustments in effective notional amounts and deductions from potential - - future exposures of written credit derivatives 11 Total derivative exposure measures 40,615 36,856 SFT exposure measures 12 Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of accounting netting), after adjusting for 7,031 6,949 sales accounting 13 Eligible netting of cash payables and cash receivables - - 14 SFT counterparty exposures 245 356 15 SFT exposure measures where a Reporting Bank acts as an agent in the SFTs - - 16 Total SFT exposure measures 7,276 7,305 Exposure measures of off-balance sheet items 17 Off-balance sheet items at notional amount 232,559 223,737 18 Adjustments for calculation of exposure measures of off-balance sheet items (170,886) (168,830) 19 Total exposure measures of off-balance sheet items 61,673 54,907 Capital and Total exposures 20 Tier 1 capital 41,269 38,970 21 Total exposures 567,695 543,936 Leverage Ratio 22 Leverage ratio 7.3% 7.2% 1Computed using quarter-end balances SFT: Securities Financing Transactions CCP: Central Counterparty Pillar 3 Disclosures March 2024 5

4. OVERVIEW OF RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS The table below provides an overview of the Group's total RWA, broken down by the approaches with which the RWA are computed, as stipulated by MAS Notice 637. The increase in total RWA in the first quarter of 2024 was mainly attributed to Corporate loan growth. (a) (b) (c) Minimal Capital RWA Requirements 1/ S$ million Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-24 1 Credit Risk (excluding Counterparty Credit Risk) 194,453 189,867 19,445 2 Of which: Standardised Approach 26,387 25,915 2,639 3 Of which: Foundation Internal Ratings-Based Approach (F-IRBA) 151,894 147,843 15,189 4 Of which: Supervisory Slotting Approach 3,339 3,367 334 5 Of which: Advanced Internal Ratings-Based Approach (A-IRBA) 12,833 12,742 1,283 6 Credit Risk: Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR) 4,762 4,469 477 7 Of which: SA-CCR 3,837 3,454 384 8 Of which: Internal Models Method - - - 9 Of which: Other CCR 460 350 46 9a Of which: Central Counterparties (CCP) 465 665 47 10 Credit Valuation Adjustments (CVA) 2,964 2,814 296 11 Equity exposures under Simple Risk Weight Method - - - 11a Equity exposures under Internal Models Method - - - 12 Equity investments in funds - Look Through Approach 159 117 16 13 Equity investments in funds - Mandate-Based Approach 168 142 17 14 Equity investments in funds - Fall Back Approach 34 43 3 14a Equity investments in funds - Partial Use of an Approach 125 127 13 15 Unsettled Transactions # # # 16 Securitisation exposures in banking book - - - 17 Of which: SEC-IRBA - - - 18 Of which: SEC-ERBA, including IAA - - - 19 Of which: SEC-SA - - - 20 Market Risk 11,793 9,850 1,179 21 Of which: Standardised Approach 11,793 9,850 1,179 22 Of which: Internal Models Approach - - - 23 Operational Risk 19,088 18,624 1,909 24 Credit RWA pursuant to paragraph 6.1.3(p)(iii) 2/ 11,132 10,641 1,113 25 Floor Adjustment - - - 26 Total 244,678 236,694 24,468 1/ Minimum capital requirements are calculated at 10% of RWA 2/ Refers to Credit RWA attributed to investments in the ordinary shares of unconsolidated major stake companies that are financial institutions, within the prescribed threshold amount in accordance with MAS Notice 637 paragraph 6.1.3 (p)(iii) # Represents amounts of less than $0.5 million Pillar 3 Disclosures March 2024 6

5. RWA FLOW STATEMENT FOR CREDIT RISK EXPOSURES This table provides an overview of the quarter-on-quarter movement of Credit RWA ("CRWA") attributed to the key drivers from rows 2 to 8. The increase in CRWA during first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to Corporate loan growth. (a) S$ million RWA 1 RWA as at 31 December 2023 1/ 163,952 2 Asset Size 2/ 4,667 3 Asset Quality 3/ (1,533) 4 Model Updates - 5 Methodology and Policy - 6 Acquisitions and Disposals - 7 Foreign exchange movements 4/ 980 8 Other - 9 RWA as at 31 March 2024 1/ 168,066 (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8) 1/ Refers to RWA of Credit Risk (excluding Counterparty Credit Risk) exposures under IRB Approach and Supervisory Slotting Approach 2/ Refers to organic changes in book size and composition (origination of new businesses and maturing loans), excluding acquisitions and disposal of entities 3/ Refers to changes in the assessed quality of the bank's assets due to changes in borrower risk, residual maturity or similar effects 4/ Refers to changes driven by market movements such as foreign exchange movements 6. LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO The Group is subjected to the Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") requirements under the MAS Notice 649. Starting from 1 January 2019, the Group is required to maintain daily all-currency and Singapore dollar ("SGD") LCR of at least 100% on an ongoing basis. LCR aims to ensure that a Bank maintains an adequate level of unencumbered High Quality Liquid Assets ("HQLA") that can be quickly and easily converted into cash to meet any liquidity needs for a 30-calendar day liquidity stress scenario. Pillar 3 Disclosures March 2024 7

6. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (continued) The following quarterly disclosures are made pursuant to the MAS Notice 651 "Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure". For 1Q24, the average SGD and all-currency LCRs for the Group were 292% and 146% respectively. Compared to 4Q23, the average SGD LCR decreased by 63 percentage points largely driven by an increase in net cash outflow. The average all-currency LCR increased by 1 percentage point due to an increase in HQLA. The Group continues to focus on acquiring stable deposits and on maintaining a mix of HQLA comprising mainly of Level 1 central bank reserves and liquid sovereign bonds. The Asset & Liability Management Desk in Global Markets manages the day-to-day liquidity needs of the Group and is subject to liquidity limits and triggers that serve as risk control on the Group's liquidity exposure. Average Group All Currency LCR for 1Q24 The data presented in the quantitative disclosure are simple averages of daily observations over the quarter. The number of data points in calculating the average figures is 91. Group - ALL Currency (S$m) Total Unweighted Value Total Weighted Value (average) (average) HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS 1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 85,611 CASH OUTFLOWS 2 Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which: 178,108 15,144 3 Stable deposits 51,791 2,590 4 Less stable deposits 126,317 12,555 5 Unsecured wholesale funding, of which: 125,402 61,431 6 Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of cooperative 37,392 9,016 banks 7 Non-operational deposits (all counterparties) 78,008 42,413 8 Unsecured debt 10,002 10,002 9 Secured wholesale funding 1,020 10 Additional requirements, of which: 53,980 15,465 11 Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements 10,217 10,103 12 Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products - - 13 Credit and liquidity facilities 43,763 5,362 14 Other contractual funding obligations 1,485 1,485 15 Other contingent funding obligations 17,854 536 16 TOTAL CASH OUTFLOWS 95,081 CASH INFLOWS 17 Secured lending (eg reverse repos) 3,392 1,319 18 Inflows from fully performing exposures 41,360 25,445 19 Other cash inflows 9,602 9,532 20 TOTAL CASH INFLOWS 54,354 36,296 TOTAL ADJUSTED VALUE 21 TOTAL HQLA 85,611 22 TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOWS 58,785 23 LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%) 146 Pillar 3 Disclosures March 2024 8