SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest bank Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) reported on Friday a 5% rise in net profit to a record high in the first quarter from a year earlier, driven by stronger operating profit.

OCBC, which is also Southeast Asia's No.2 lender, said January-March net profit climbed to S$1.98 billion ($1.46 billion) from S$1.88 billion a year earlier.

That beat the mean estimate of S$1.77 billion, or a 5.9% on-year decline, from four analysts polled by LSEG.

($1 = 1.3519 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Jamie Freed)

By Yantoultra Ngui