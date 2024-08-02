SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's second largest bank Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) reported on Friday a 14% jump in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, driven mainly by income growth and a decline in allowances. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14.82 SGD
|-0.20%
|-0.47%
|+14.00%
|Aug. 01
|Singapore's UOB maintains 2024 guidance even as Q2 profit misses forecasts
|RE
|Jul. 30
|Global markets live: Diageo, Apple, Tesla, Meta Platforms, PayPal, Pfizer...
- Stock Market
- Equities
- O39 Stock
- News Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
- Singapore bank OCBC second-quarter net profit jumps 14% on-year