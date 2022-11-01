Singapore's UOB completes deal for Citi's Malaysia, Thailand retail banking ops

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup said on
Tuesday it had completed the sale of its Malaysia and Thailand
retail banking businesses to Singapore's United Overseas Bank
(UOB) in a transaction expected to result in a regulatory
capital benefit of $1 billion.
UOB said in a separate statement that it expects
to complete the acquisition of Citigroup's consumer banking
businesses in Indonesia and Vietnam next year.
The consumer banking businesses comprise Citigroup's
unsecured and secured lending portfolios, wealth management and
retail deposit businesses, UOB said.
This will be UOB's biggest acquisition in two decades and
will double its existing retail customer base to 5.3 million in
the four Southeast Asian markets, where it already has a
substantial presence and competes with larger rivals, including
DBS Group and OCBC.
"The acquisition provides us with increased scale and
supports our ambition to be the bank of choice for consumers and
businesses in ASEAN," Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's deputy chairman and
chief executive officer, said.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Savio D'Souza)