Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O39   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED

(O39)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  01:25 2022-11-01 am EDT
12.15 SGD   +0.16%
01:16aSingapore's UOB completes deal for Citi's Malaysia, Thailand retail banking ops
RE
10/25Oversea Chinese Banking : Ocbc bank joins net-zero banking alliance
PU
10/20OCBC Appoints Head of Global Consumer Financial Services
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore's UOB completes deal for Citi's Malaysia, Thailand retail banking ops

11/01/2022 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its Malaysia and Thailand retail banking businesses to Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) in a transaction expected to result in a regulatory capital benefit of $1 billion.

UOB said in a separate statement that it expects to complete the acquisition of Citigroup's consumer banking businesses in Indonesia and Vietnam next year.

The consumer banking businesses comprise Citigroup's unsecured and secured lending portfolios, wealth management and retail deposit businesses, UOB said.

This will be UOB's biggest acquisition in two decades and will double its existing retail customer base to 5.3 million in the four Southeast Asian markets, where it already has a substantial presence and competes with larger rivals, including DBS Group and OCBC.

"The acquisition provides us with increased scale and supports our ambition to be the bank of choice for consumers and businesses in ASEAN," Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's deputy chairman and chief executive officer, said. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.59% 45.86 Delayed Quote.-24.06%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.82% 34.48 Delayed Quote.3.43%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.24% 5279.84 Real-time Quote.-16.93%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 0.16% 12.15 Delayed Quote.5.18%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED 0.76% 27.97 Delayed Quote.0.59%
All news about OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
01:16aSingapore's UOB completes deal for Citi's Malaysia, Thailand retail banking ops
RE
10/25Oversea Chinese Banking : Ocbc bank joins net-zero banking alliance
PU
10/20OCBC Appoints Head of Global Consumer Financial Services
MT
10/20Oversea Chinese Banking : OCBC Bank Appoints New Head For Its Group Consumer Banking And W..
PU
10/20OCBC Bank Appoints Sunny Quek as Head of Global Consumer Financial Services
CI
10/13Oversea Chinese Banking : OCBC Bank's Community Urban Farm Is The First In the Central Bus..
PU
10/12Oversea-Chinese Banking Scouting for Indonesian Acquisitions
CI
10/12Singapore's OCBC scouting for Indonesian acquisitions - CEO
RE
10/11OCBC Dissolves Unit
MT
10/10OCBC CFO Retires; Successor Named
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 730 M 8 289 M 8 289 M
Net income 2022 5 745 M 4 060 M 4 060 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 4,88%
Capitalization 54 509 M 38 521 M 38 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 30 809
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,13 SGD
Average target price 14,12 SGD
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pik Kuen Wong Chief Executive Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Khiang Tong Lim Group COO, Head-Operations & Technology
Loretta Yuen EVP, Head-Group Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED5.18%38 154
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015