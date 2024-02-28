Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (the Bank) is engaged in the business of banking, life insurance, general insurance, asset management, investment holding, futures and stockbroking. Its segments include Global Consumer/Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury and Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of deposit products, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products and brokerage services. The Global Wholesale Banking segment offers financing solutions, including long-term project financing, short-term credit, working capital and trade financing. The Global Treasury and Markets segment engages in foreign exchange activities, money market operations, fixed income, and derivatives trading, and offers structured treasury products and financial solutions. The Insurance segment provides both life and general insurance products to its customers, mainly in Singapore and Malaysia.

Sector Banks