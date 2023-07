HONG KONG (Reuters) - Singapore's second-biggest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) on Monday said it expects to deliver an additional revenue of S$3 billion ($2.22 billion) by 2025, after it posted a record first-quarter profit in May.

OCBC, also Southeast Asia's second-largest bank by assets, said in a statement its expectation for extra revenue was an outcome of its latest move of unifying its brand across its core markets of China and Southeast Asia to capture the growth opportunity there.

($1 = 1.3511 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Selena Li and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Writing by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

