"OCBC is required to apply a multiplier of 1.3 times to its risk-weighted assets for operational risk. This translates to an additional amount of approximately S$330 million in regulatory capital," the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement.

Reported losses from the scam amounted to S$13.7 million, mostly in December, and ensnared 790 customers, OCBC said.

($1 = 1.3736 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by David Evans)