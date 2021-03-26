Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Disclosure Of Interest/Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) - Replacement
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 26, 2021 17:45
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Disclosure of Interest/Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) - replacement
Announcement Reference
SG210326OTHR53H9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Siau Kuei Lian
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
25/03/2021
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 75,810 bytes)
Disclaimer
Overseas Education Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:50:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Sales 2020
78,9 M
58,6 M
58,6 M
Net income 2020
10,3 M
7,65 M
7,65 M
Net Debt 2020
67,0 M
49,7 M
49,7 M
P/E ratio 2020
12,5x
Yield 2020
7,42%
Capitalization
129 M
95,5 M
95,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
2,77x
EV / Sales 2020
2,48x
Nbr of Employees
400
Free-Float
25,9%
Chart OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price
0,31
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.