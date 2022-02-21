Overseas Education : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
Overseas Education Limited and Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months and full year ended 31 December 2021
Overseas Education Limited and Subsidiary Companies
Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the six-month and full year ended 31 December 2021
6 months
6 months
12 months
12 months
ended 31
ended 31
ended 31
ended 31
December
December
December
December
Note
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Revenue
S$'000
S$'000
%
S$'000
S$'000
%
Tuition fees
35,115
36,396
(3.5)
72,526
76,984
(5.8)
Registration fees
501
525
(4.6)
1,013
1,086
(6.7)
School shop revenue
317
369
(14.1)
437
467
(6.4)
Enrichment programme revenue
186
298
(37.6)
538
298
80.5
Interest income
9
11
(18.2)
24
119
(79.8)
Other income
17
85
(80.0)
26
101
(74.3)
Total revenue
5
36,145
37,684
(4.1)
74,564
79,055
(5.7)
Operating Expenses
,
Personnel expenses
22,515
20,830
8.1
43,599
42,492
2.6
School shop costs
220
255
(13.7)
287
313
(8.3)
Enrichment programme costs
187
189
(1.1)
425
189
124.9
Utilities
843
396
112.9
1,258
692
81.8
Upkeep and maintenance
996
750
32.8
1,750
1,507
16.1
Finance costs
6
1,117
1,217
(8.2)
2,226
3,146
(29.2)
Other operating expenses
738
1,493
(50.6)
3,170
3,906
(18.8)
Operating expenses before
depreciation and amortisation
26,616
25,130
5.9
52,715
52,245
0.9
Profit before depreciation and
amortisation
9,529
12,554
(24.1)
21,849
26,810
(18.5)
Depreciation expenses
6,757
6,746
0.2
13,504
13,447
0.4
Amortisation of intangible assets
188
211
(10.9)
382
426
(10.3)
6,945
6,957
(0.2)
13,886
13,873
0.1
Profit before taxation
6
2,584
5,597
(53.8)
7,963
12,937
(38.4)
Income tax expense - current tax
7
(871)
(914)
(4.7)
(2,339)
(2,676)
(12.6)
- deferred tax
7, 16
276
45
513.3
709
35
1,925.7
(595)
(869)
(31.5)
(1,630)
(2,641)
(38.3)
Net profit for the period/year attributable to owners of the Company
Other comprehensive income for the period/year,
net of tax
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation
Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to owners of the Company
Earnings per share (cents)
- Basic and diluted
8
1,989
4,728
(57.9)
6,333
10,296
(38.5)
+
+
+
(+)
1,989
4,728
(57.9)
6,333
10,296
(38.5)
0.5
1.1
1.5
2.5
n.m.
- Not meaningful
+/(+)
- Amount lower than S$1,000
Overseas Education Limited and Subsidiary Companies
Condensed interim balance sheets As at 31 December 2021
Group
Company
Note
31 December
31 December
31 December 31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
- Leasehold land
9
26,588
27,825
-
-
- School buildings, plant and equipment
9
205,415
213,130
81
107
Right-of-use assets
4,752
3,589
62
17
Intangible assets
10
1,743
1,731
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
101,219
101,219
Deposits
98
98
-
-
Staff housing deposits
342
179
-
-
Other long term asset
334
334
-
-
239,272
246,886
101,362
101,343
Current assets
Inventories
438
413
-
-
Trade receivables
11
742
820
-
-
Other receivables and deposits
2,254
677
13
17
Prepayments
1,022
971
15
12
Amount due from subsidiary
12
-
-
4,000
9,000
Cash and cash equivalents
13
38,424
44,179
3,693
3,220
42,880
47,060
7,721
12,249
TOTAL ASSETS
282,152
293,946
109,083
113,592
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
223
370
-
-
Other payables and liabilities
1,306
2,946
95
131
Fees received in advance
14
26,192
26,378
-
-
Lease liabilities
3,305
2,842
43
17
Borrowings - Bank loan
15
6,136
6,132
-
-
Goods and Services Tax payable
2,310
2,394
61
59
Central Provident Fund payable
396
387
2
3
Income tax payable
2,359
3,364
202
243
42,227
44,813
403
453
NET CURRENT ASSETS
653
2,247
7,318
11,796
Non-current liabilities
Fees received in advance
14
519
469
-
-
Borrowings - Bank loan
15
95,454
101,496
-
-
Lease liabilities
1,484
771
19
-
Deferred tax liabilities
16
7,206
7,915
-
-
104,663
110,651
19
-
NET ASSETS
135,262
138,482
108,661
113,139
Equity attributable to owners of the
Company
Share capital
17
99,253
99,253
99,253
99,253
Revenue reserve
62,179
65,399
9,408
13,886
Other reserves
18
(26,170)
(26,170)
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
135,262
138,482
108,661
113,139
Overseas Education Limited and Subsidiary Companies
Condensed interim statements of changes in equity For the financial year ended 31 December 2021
Attributable to owners of the Company
Other
Foreign
currency
Share
Revenue
reserves,
translation
Merger
Total
capital
total
reserve
reserve
Note
(Note 17)
reserve
(Note 18)
(Note 18)
(Note 18)
equity
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Group
2021
Balance at 1 January 2021
99,253
65,399
(26,170)
1
(26,171)
138,482
Net profit after tax
-
6,333
-
-
-
6,333
Other comprehensive income for the year
-
-
+
+
-
+
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
6,333
+
+
-
6,333
Dividends
19
-
(9,553)
-
-
-
(9,553)
Contributions by and distributions to owners
-
(9,553)
-
-
-
(9,553)
Balance at 31 December 2021
99,253
62,179
(26,170)
1
(26,171)
135,262
+/(+) - Amount lower than S$1,000
