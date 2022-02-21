Log in
OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED

Overseas Education : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
Overseas Education Limited and Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the six months and full year ended 31 December 2021

Table of Contents

Pages

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income

1

B. Condensed interim balance sheets

2

C.

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

3

D.

Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows

6

E. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

7

F.

Other Information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2

24

Overseas Education Limited and Subsidiary Companies

  1. Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the six-month and full year ended 31 December 2021

6 months

6 months

12 months

12 months

ended 31

ended 31

ended 31

ended 31

December

December

December

December

Note

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

S$'000

S$'000

%

S$'000

S$'000

%

Tuition fees

35,115

36,396

(3.5)

72,526

76,984

(5.8)

Registration fees

501

525

(4.6)

1,013

1,086

(6.7)

School shop revenue

317

369

(14.1)

437

467

(6.4)

Enrichment programme revenue

186

298

(37.6)

538

298

80.5

Interest income

9

11

(18.2)

24

119

(79.8)

Other income

17

85

(80.0)

26

101

(74.3)

Total revenue

5

36,145

37,684

(4.1)

74,564

79,055

(5.7)

Operating Expenses

,

Personnel expenses

22,515

20,830

8.1

43,599

42,492

2.6

School shop costs

220

255

(13.7)

287

313

(8.3)

Enrichment programme costs

187

189

(1.1)

425

189

124.9

Utilities

843

396

112.9

1,258

692

81.8

Upkeep and maintenance

996

750

32.8

1,750

1,507

16.1

Finance costs

6

1,117

1,217

(8.2)

2,226

3,146

(29.2)

Other operating expenses

738

1,493

(50.6)

3,170

3,906

(18.8)

Operating expenses before

depreciation and amortisation

26,616

25,130

5.9

52,715

52,245

0.9

Profit before depreciation and

amortisation

9,529

12,554

(24.1)

21,849

26,810

(18.5)

Depreciation expenses

6,757

6,746

0.2

13,504

13,447

0.4

Amortisation of intangible assets

188

211

(10.9)

382

426

(10.3)

6,945

6,957

(0.2)

13,886

13,873

0.1

Profit before taxation

6

2,584

5,597

(53.8)

7,963

12,937

(38.4)

Income tax expense - current tax

7

(871)

(914)

(4.7)

(2,339)

(2,676)

(12.6)

- deferred tax

7, 16

276

45

513.3

709

35

1,925.7

(595)

(869)

(31.5)

(1,630)

(2,641)

(38.3)

Net profit for the period/year attributable to owners of the Company

Other comprehensive income for the period/year,

net of tax

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation

Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to owners of the Company

Earnings per share (cents)

- Basic and diluted

8

1,989

4,728

(57.9)

6,333

10,296

(38.5)

+

+

+

(+)

1,989

4,728

(57.9)

6,333

10,296

(38.5)

0.5

1.1

1.5

2.5

n.m.

- Not meaningful

+/(+)

- Amount lower than S$1,000

- 1 -

Overseas Education Limited and Subsidiary Companies

  1. Condensed interim balance sheets As at 31 December 2021

Group

Company

Note

31 December

31 December

31 December 31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

- Leasehold land

9

26,588

27,825

-

-

- School buildings, plant and equipment

9

205,415

213,130

81

107

Right-of-use assets

4,752

3,589

62

17

Intangible assets

10

1,743

1,731

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

101,219

101,219

Deposits

98

98

-

-

Staff housing deposits

342

179

-

-

Other long term asset

334

334

-

-

239,272

246,886

101,362

101,343

Current assets

Inventories

438

413

-

-

Trade receivables

11

742

820

-

-

Other receivables and deposits

2,254

677

13

17

Prepayments

1,022

971

15

12

Amount due from subsidiary

12

-

-

4,000

9,000

Cash and cash equivalents

13

38,424

44,179

3,693

3,220

42,880

47,060

7,721

12,249

TOTAL ASSETS

282,152

293,946

109,083

113,592

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables

223

370

-

-

Other payables and liabilities

1,306

2,946

95

131

Fees received in advance

14

26,192

26,378

-

-

Lease liabilities

3,305

2,842

43

17

Borrowings - Bank loan

15

6,136

6,132

-

-

Goods and Services Tax payable

2,310

2,394

61

59

Central Provident Fund payable

396

387

2

3

Income tax payable

2,359

3,364

202

243

42,227

44,813

403

453

NET CURRENT ASSETS

653

2,247

7,318

11,796

Non-current liabilities

Fees received in advance

14

519

469

-

-

Borrowings - Bank loan

15

95,454

101,496

-

-

Lease liabilities

1,484

771

19

-

Deferred tax liabilities

16

7,206

7,915

-

-

104,663

110,651

19

-

NET ASSETS

135,262

138,482

108,661

113,139

Equity attributable to owners of the

Company

Share capital

17

99,253

99,253

99,253

99,253

Revenue reserve

62,179

65,399

9,408

13,886

Other reserves

18

(26,170)

(26,170)

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

135,262

138,482

108,661

113,139

- 2 -

Overseas Education Limited and Subsidiary Companies

  1. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity For the financial year ended 31 December 2021

Attributable to owners of the Company

Other

Foreign

currency

Share

Revenue

reserves,

translation

Merger

Total

capital

total

reserve

reserve

Note

(Note 17)

reserve

(Note 18)

(Note 18)

(Note 18)

equity

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Group

2021

Balance at 1 January 2021

99,253

65,399

(26,170)

1

(26,171)

138,482

Net profit after tax

-

6,333

-

-

-

6,333

Other comprehensive income for the year

-

-

+

+

-

+

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

6,333

+

+

-

6,333

Dividends

19

-

(9,553)

-

-

-

(9,553)

Contributions by and distributions to owners

-

(9,553)

-

-

-

(9,553)

Balance at 31 December 2021

99,253

62,179

(26,170)

1

(26,171)

135,262

+/(+) - Amount lower than S$1,000

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Overseas Education Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
