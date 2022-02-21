Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Overseas Education Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RQ1   SG2F49989922

OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED

(RQ1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Overseas Education : Notice Of Record Date For Dividend

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201131905D)

(Incorporated in Republic of Singapore)

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR DIVIDEND

Further to the announcement of 21 February 2022 on the Full Year Results for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 with respect to the proposed financial dividend of S$0.013 per ordinary share, tax-exempt(one-tier) for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Dividend"), the Board of Directors of the Company proposed, subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 28 April 2022 (the "AGM"), that the Dividend be paid on 20 May 2022.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 12 May 2022 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the Dividend.

Duly completed and stamped registrable transfers in respect of shares not registered in the name of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited, together with all relevant documents of title thereto, received by the Company's Share Registrar, M&C Services Private Limited, at 112 Robinson Road, #05-01 Singapore 068902, up to 5.00 p.m. on 11 May 2022 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlement to the Dividend.

Members whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares as at 5.00 p.m. on 11 May 2022 will be entitled to the Dividend.

Payment of the Dividend (subject to shareholders' approval at the AGM) will be made on 20 May 2022.

By Order of the Board of

OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED

Wong Lok Hiong

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

21 February 2022

Disclaimer

Overseas Education Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
04:41aOVERSEAS EDUCATION : Notice Of Record Date For Dividend
PU
04:41aOVERSEAS EDUCATION : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
PU
01/31Overseas Education to Record Lower Profit in 2021
MT
01/31FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Profit Guidance
PU
01/30Overseas Education Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended D..
CI
01/26CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Re-Designation Of Independent Director To Non-Exe..
PU
01/26OVERSEAS EDUCATION : Changes In The Composition Of The Board And Board Committees
PU
01/26Overseas Education Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/26Overseas Education Limited Announces Changes to its Board
CI
2021Overseas Education Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78,9 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net income 2020 10,3 M 7,65 M 7,65 M
Net Debt 2020 67,1 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 7,42%
Capitalization 104 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Overseas Education Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lok Hiong Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chwee Soon Lee General Manager
Hie Wu Ho Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yew Mun Ho Lead Independent Director
Teng Muan Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED0.00%77
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.16%2 957
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-27.62%2 579
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.18%2 359
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-1.63%2 184
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-14.76%2 160