Overseas Education : Notice Of Record Date For Dividend

OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201131905D)

(Incorporated in Republic of Singapore)

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR DIVIDEND

Further to the announcement of 21 February 2022 on the Full Year Results for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 with respect to the proposed financial dividend of S$0.013 per ordinary share, tax-exempt(one-tier) for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Dividend"), the Board of Directors of the Company proposed, subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 28 April 2022 (the "AGM"), that the Dividend be paid on 20 May 2022.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 12 May 2022 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the Dividend.

Duly completed and stamped registrable transfers in respect of shares not registered in the name of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited, together with all relevant documents of title thereto, received by the Company's Share Registrar, M&C Services Private Limited, at 112 Robinson Road, #05-01 Singapore 068902, up to 5.00 p.m. on 11 May 2022 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlement to the Dividend.

Members whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares as at 5.00 p.m. on 11 May 2022 will be entitled to the Dividend.

Payment of the Dividend (subject to shareholders' approval at the AGM) will be made on 20 May 2022.

By Order of the Board of

OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED

Wong Lok Hiong

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

21 February 2022