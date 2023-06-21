OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC SHARES UP 8.9% ON INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Shares Up 8.9% On Increasing Shar…
Today at 01:48 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03:13:20 2023-06-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.415 USD
|+10.65%
|+14.97%
|+52.77%
|07:48pm
|Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Shares Up 8.9% On Increasing Shar…
|RE
|07:24pm
|Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Increase in Share Repurchase Program
|BU
OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC SHARES UP 8.9% ON INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|4.345 USD
|+8.90%
|+10.42%
|312 M $
|
Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Shares Up 8.9% On Increasing Shar…
RE
|RE
|
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Increase in Share Repurchase Program
BU
|BU
|
Overseas Shipholding Group Awarded Government Contract
BU
|BU
|
Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Pledges $90,000 for Women of Maritime at SUNY Maritime College
BU
|BU
|
OSG Crews Conduct Two Rescues at Sea in 18-Hour Span
BU
|BU
|
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders Remote Participation
BU
|BU
|
OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS
OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
|AQ
|
Tranche Update on Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 17, 2023.
CI
|CI
|
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
|CI
|
Overseas Shipholding Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
|BU
|
North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
|DJ
|
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces the Release of its Sustainability Report
BU
|BU
|
OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
|AQ
|
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 8, 2023 - Correction to Share Repurchase Announcement
BU
|BU
|
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Share Repurchase Program
AQ
|AQ
|
Insider Sell: Overseas Shipholding Group
MT
|MT
|
OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
|AQ
|
Overseas Shipholding Group to Repurchase up to 10 Million Shares
MT
|MT
|
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
|BU
|
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $10 million worth of its shares.
CI
|CI
|
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
|CI
|
Insider Sell: Overseas Shipholding Group
MT
|MT
|
Insider Sell: Overseas Shipholding Group
MT
|MT
|
OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS
OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
|AQ
|
Tranche Update on Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 15, 2022.
CI
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+46.71%
|312 M $
|+16.21%
|289 M $
|-2.27%
|288 M $
|+3.93%
|281 M $
|-44.24%
|189 M $
|+7.27%
|530 M $
|-43.82%
|94 M $
|-12.84%
|540 M $
|+31.17%
|572 M $
|-37.20%
|35 M $