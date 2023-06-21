Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is a provider of energy transportation services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States Flag trade. The Company charters its vessels to customers for voyages for specific periods of time at fixed daily amounts through time charters. The Company also charters its vessels for specific voyages at spot rates. It has a 19 active vessel United States Flag fleet consisting of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional articulated tug barges (ATBs), two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, seven medium range (MR) tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. The Company also owned and operated one Marshall Islands flagged MR tanker. Its customers include independent oil traders, refinery operators and U.S. and international government entities.