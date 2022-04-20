Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OSG   US69036R8631

OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP, INC.

(OSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 03:40:58 pm EDT
2.350 USD   -2.08%
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces the Release of its 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
03/09OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/09Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces the Release of its 2021 Sustainability Report

04/20/2022 | 03:27pm EDT
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) today announced that it has published its Sustainability Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The report includes information relating to the Company’s efforts on environmental, social, and corporate governance practices over the years, and specifically during 2021, as well as its long term plans to evolve in these areas. The Sustainability Report can be found on the Company’s website at www.osg.com/safety-environment.

Anja Manuel, Chair of the Corporate Governance and Risk Assessment Committee of OSG’s Board of Directors, stated, “We are proud to display our commitment to an open dialogue on the Company’s performance on environmental, social, and corporate governance practices. This 2021 Sustainability Report is a continuation of our efforts to provide stakeholders with a comprehensive outlook.”

She added, “OSG’s executive team and the entire Board take seriously our responsibility to evolve and enhance the Company’s performance as it relates to protecting the environment, responding to social issues, and embracing best corporate governance practices.”

The Sustainability Report is issued in conjunction with the Company’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement, which together present a collective view of the Company’s performance and activities.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.osg.com.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 24 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATB, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, and one tanker in cold layup. In addition, OSG also owns and operates one Marshall Islands flagged MR tanker which trades internationally.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 359 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 558 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 210 M 210 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 953
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samuel H. Norton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Trueblood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Douglas D. Wheat Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick J. OHalloran Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Damon M. Mote Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP, INC.27.66%210
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.51.85%4 871
FLEX LNG LTD.32.59%1 573
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.73.54%1 231
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.45.10%1 056
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.57.84%1 050