Overseas Shipholding Group Announces the Release of its 2021 Sustainability Report

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) today announced that it has published its Sustainability Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The report includes information relating to the Company’s efforts on environmental, social, and corporate governance practices over the years, and specifically during 2021, as well as its long term plans to evolve in these areas. The Sustainability Report can be found on the Company’s website at www.osg.com/safety-environment.

Anja Manuel, Chair of the Corporate Governance and Risk Assessment Committee of OSG’s Board of Directors, stated, “We are proud to display our commitment to an open dialogue on the Company’s performance on environmental, social, and corporate governance practices. This 2021 Sustainability Report is a continuation of our efforts to provide stakeholders with a comprehensive outlook.”

She added, “OSG’s executive team and the entire Board take seriously our responsibility to evolve and enhance the Company’s performance as it relates to protecting the environment, responding to social issues, and embracing best corporate governance practices.”

The Sustainability Report is issued in conjunction with the Company’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement, which together present a collective view of the Company’s performance and activities.

