Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) today announced that it has published its annual Sustainability Report. The report includes information relating to the Company’s efforts on environmental, social, and corporate governance practices during 2023, as well as its long-term plans to evolve in these areas. The Sustainability Report can be found on the Company’s website at www.osg.com/safety-environment.

Sam Norton, the Company’s CEO, and Rebecca DeLaet, the Company’s Chair of the Corporate Governance and Risk Assessment Committee, stated in the report, “Our recent financial success and operational efficiencies have allowed OSG to sharpen its focus on the future and to advance our vision of our operations going forward. The release of this year’s report is a further progression in that journey as we seek to mark our goals, bring to light our accomplishments, and highlight areas where we have sought to have a significant impact, particularly in environmental and social initiatives.”

In the Report, OSG highlights key developments in the Company’s commitment to a sustainable future, including:

The expansion of the Company’s developing carbon capture, utilization, and storage (“CCUS”) business line, including the recent funding opportunities OSG has leveraged to further develop a transportation solution for liquified CO 2 .

. Installing Starlink on 100% of the Company’s fleet.

The capital commitment of nearly $60 million to carry out lifecycle engine upgrades to the Company’s Alaskan Class fleet.

Pledging and awarding a combined $240,500 in scholarship funds committed to promoting gender equity.

The Sustainability Report is issued in conjunction with the Company’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement, which together present a collective view of the Company’s performance and activities.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG’s U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

