    OSG   US69036R8631

OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP, INC.

(OSG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55:36 2023-06-20 pm EDT
3.985 USD   +3.51%
03:46pOverseas Shipholding Group Awarded Government Contract
BU
06/15Transcript : Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/14Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Pledges $90,000 for Women of Maritime at SUNY Maritime College
BU
Overseas Shipholding Group Awarded Government Contract

06/20/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
Military Sealift Command Awards Red Hill Time Charter to Overseas Mykonos

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), a publicly traded energy transportation company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, today announced that the Military Sealift Command (MSC) has awarded the Overseas Mykonos, a vessel in OSG’s fleet, a time charter contract to assist with the removal of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii and to provide ongoing fuel transportation services to MSC in support of our nation's defense. The contract was awarded in a competitive bidding process in which twelve other proposals were submitted.

"OSG’s fleet has supported the critical mission of the MSC for many years. We are honored that MSC has chosen to award one of the Red Hill contracts to the Overseas Mykonos. This ship and its crew have the capability to provide maritime transportation services using equipment and communication technologies that are in sync with the needs of the Department of Defense and Navy," said OSG's CEO and President, Sam Norton. “This award highlights the benefits of cooperation between the merchant marine industry and the military. By working together, we are providing loyal and experienced U.S. citizen mariners, reliable vessels, and advanced equipment for our nation’s benefit. The Overseas Mykonos’ support to MSC will bolster our involvement in deepening and broadening the pool of domestic merchant mariners supporting a U.S.- flagged tanker presence in international waters," added Mr. Norton.

The time charter awarded is for a 1-year base period with the MSC holding additional option periods to extend the contract out to a maximum period of five and one half years. The Overseas Mykonos will be delivered to MSC at Pearl Harbor in August. The Overseas Mykonos, built in 2010, is a medium range product tanker with 12 cargo tanks and a cargo capacity of 333,000 barrels. The ship has the ability to perform consolidated cargo replenishment at sea operations (CONSOL), providing flexibility and options for refueling the U.S. military fleet while underway. The Overseas Mykonos has also made other militarily useful modifications, including those to meet TRANSCOM requirements.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services in the energy industry for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator in the Jones Act industry and in the Tanker Security Program. OSG’s U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 467 M - -
Net income 2022 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 301 M 301 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 023
Free-Float 69,0%
Managers and Directors
Samuel H. Norton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Trueblood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Douglas D. Wheat Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick J. OHalloran Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Damon M. Mote Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP, INC.33.22%301
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.33.78%7 814
FRONTLINE PLC25.54%3 393
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-14.26%2 426
NANJING TANKER CORPORATION-22.34%2 121
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.1.70%1 854
