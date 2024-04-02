Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) is proud to continue its efforts to remove barriers for women entering the maritime industry. Through the Women Offshore Foundation, OSG gave $30,500 in scholarships to four women - two attending SUNY Maritime Academy, one at Great Lakes Maritime Academy and one at Maine Maritime Academy. The scholarships will empower these women cadets to achieve their deck and engine credentials during their 2024 summer sea term as they pursue careers within the maritime industry.

“We are incredibly proud to support these exceptional women as they follow their aspirations to pursue a fulfilling career within the US maritime sector,” said Sam Norton, OSG’s President and CEO. “Building a strong future for shipping requires shipowners to actively participate in attracting and retaining the best talent available from all backgrounds. These awards will help alleviate the financial obstacles for deserving women and provide them an opportunity to succeed within our industry.”

"The Women Offshore Foundation is thankful for OSG’s continued support of our Summer Sea Term Scholarships,” said Ally Cedeno, Founder and President of the Women Offshore Foundation. “The collaboration between OSG and Women Offshore will continue to foster opportunities enabling women to remove financial barriers and pursue their careers as licensed mariners in the US maritime industry. We are excited to witness the success stories made possible through scholarships by supporters like OSG.”

OSG’s scholarship recipients gain much more than financial support as they will join OSG’s network, receiving mentoring and guidance throughout their term. The four women participating in this year’s summer sea join in OSG’s ongoing efforts to create a diverse maritime workforce. These scholarships are part of OSG’s commitment to provide more than $90,000 in scholarships over a three-year period, with four recipients last year also receiving OSG scholarships.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG’s U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety, and environmental programs and is recognized as one of the world's most customer-focused marine transportation companies. More information is available at www.osg.com.

