OSG seeks to improve gender diversity in the maritime industry through scholarships to women pursuing careers at sea

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (“OSG”) continues their efforts to remove financial barriers for women entering the maritime industry with a scholarship pledge in the amount of $30,000. The scholarship funds will be used to support the Women Offshore Foundation’s 2024 Summer Sea Term Scholarship Program that is designed to help women+ enrolled at a U.S. maritime academy with financial support while they pursue a career on the water. This scholarship pledge is in addition to the $30,000 OSG provided to the Women Offshore Foundation used for four scholarships for the 2023 summer sea term, and the $90,000 that OSG pledged to SUNY Maritime College over the next three years to support women pursuing a maritime career.

This additional scholarship pledge furthers the collaborative efforts of Women Offshore and OSG to attract more women into the maritime industry. A career at sea offers attractive and highly competitive pay and benefits, job security, and a non-traditional workplace and work schedule. Scholarship recipients will have ongoing interaction with OSG before, during and after her sea cruise and will have the opportunity to become familiar with OSG’s business and fleet of vessels.

“OSG is pleased to continue its partnership with Women Offshore by sponsoring more scholarship opportunities. Gaining more seafarers is critical, and it is our hope that these scholarships will uplift women who otherwise may not have had the opportunity to join the maritime industry,” says Sam Norton, OSG's President and CEO. He added, “As our industry evolves, so must our workforce. Our commitments underscore our shared vision that an equitable, inclusive maritime industry will only enhance what is already an attractive career at sea.”

“Women Offshore is proud to propel our community members into a rewarding career on the water,” said Ally Cedeno, Founder & President of the Women Offshore Foundation. “We look forward to mirroring our previous successful collaboration with OSG in awarding the scholarships, which we know will provide a positive impact on so many deserving applicants.”

The scholarships are currently open for applications on Women Offshore’s website at https://womenoffshore.org. Women+ maritime cadets are encouraged to apply by October 31, 2023. Selections will be announced by February 1, 2024. In order to be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be a full-time student at a U.S. state maritime academy and be part of an active licensed major program.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services in the energy industry for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator in the Jones Act industry and in the Tanker Security Program. OSG’s U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928843662/en/