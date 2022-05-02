Log in
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 9, 2022

05/02/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) announced today that it plans to release first quarter results before market opens on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Monday, May 9, 2022.

To access the call, participants should dial (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers and enter Access Code 361094. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.osg.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 for domestic callers and (929) 458-6194 for international callers and entering Access Code 892890.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also currently owns and operates one Marshall Islands flagged MR tanker which trades internationally.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.


© Business Wire 2022
