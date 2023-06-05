Bed Bath & Beyond in talks to sell Buybuy Baby to Go Global Retail - WSJ

June 5 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond is in talks to sell
its Buybuy Baby chain to retail investment firm Go Global
Retail, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people
familiar with the matter.
The once high-flying home goods chain, which filed for
bankruptcy in April, is also fielding interest from online
retailer Overstock.com for the intellectual property
behind the main Bed Bath & Beyond banner, the report added.
Under the potential deal, Overstock.com would close all
remaining physical locations of Bed Bath & Beyond, according to
the report.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Go Global Retail and Overstock.com did
not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.
Bed Bath & Beyond succumbed to dwindling sales and mounting
losses earlier this year, resulting in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy,
with the company also initiating a liquidation sale and moving
to shut its stores.
While Bed Bath & Beyond's eponymous store banner had
struggled to pull customers after a failed merchandise strategy,
analysts said the Buybuy Baby chain had better chances of
drawing buyers after the bankruptcy.
The company had said in April it planned to use the Chapter
11 proceedings to seek outside buyers who could keep its
business going or purchase assets such as the baby gear chain.
Bed Bath & Beyond launched store-closing sales across all
360 namesake stores and 120 Buybuy Baby locations across the
United States late in April.
Go Global Retail owns children's clothing brand Janie and
Jack and womenswear label ModCloth - which it acquired from
Walmart. It primarily invests in consumer retail and
fashion businesses.
