Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Overstock.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSTK   US6903701018

OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.

(OSTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:45:56 2023-06-13 pm EDT
20.79 USD   +2.82%
02:36pOnline retailer Overstock to buy some assets of Bed Bath & Beyond
RE
02:07pOnline retailer Overstock to buy some assets of Bed Bath & Beyond for $21.5 mln
RE
01:53pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Online retailer Overstock to buy some assets of Bed Bath & Beyond for $21.5 mln

06/13/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 13 (Reuters) - Overstock.com will buy certain assets of bankrupt home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond for $21.5 million, the online retailer said on Tuesday.

The deal, designated a "stalking horse" bid under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, will include intellectual property, business data, rights to mobile applications, and will also assume certain liabilities of Bed Bath & Beyond.

The retailer had delivered 10% of the purchase price in cash to an escrow agent in immediately available funds, Overstock said in a regulatory filing.

Bed Bath & Beyond had in April filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with dwindling sales and a failed merchandising strategy.

The Wall Street Journal last week reported that the retail investment firm Go Global Retail was in talks with Bed Bath & Beyond for its Buybuy Baby chain.

Shares of Overstock were up 4.5% in mid-day trading. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -4.46% 0.21375 Delayed Quote.-91.40%
OVERSTOCK.COM, INC. 3.65% 20.91 Delayed Quote.4.44%
All news about OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
02:36pOnline retailer Overstock to buy some assets of Bed Bath & Beyond
RE
02:07pOnline retailer Overstock to buy some assets of Bed Bath & Beyond for $21.5 mln
RE
01:53pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading
MT
11:46aBed Bath & Beyond Selected Overstock.com as Stalking Horse Bidder
MT
06/05Bed Bath & Beyond in talks to sell Buybuy Baby to Go Global Retail - WSJ
RE
05/23Overstock.com, Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/23Overstock.Com, Inc Approves Ratification of the Selection of KPMG LLP as the Independen..
CI
05/19Polygon Leads Way As Most Big Cryptocurrencies Post Advances
DJ
05/18Transcript : Overstock.com, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/18Ripple Leads Increases As Large Cryptocurrencies Start Mixed
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 592 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 914 M 914 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Overstock.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 20,22 $
Average target price 32,92 $
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan E. Johnson Secretary & Independent Director
David J. Nielsen President
Adrianne B. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Allison H. Abraham Chairman
Joel G. Weight Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.4.44%914
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.53%220 016
MEITUAN INC.-26.96%101 678
PINDUODUO INC.-6.70%101 092
SHOPIFY INC.76.78%83 145
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.46.31%62 165
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer